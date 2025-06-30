Katara 24Th Tech Forum Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation Katara launched today the 24th edition of the Katara Tech Forum under the theme Autism Spectrum Disorder: Innovation, Inclusion, and Quality of Life.

The event was held in the presence of HE Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at the Ministry of Social Development and Family, Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani along with a lineup of officials, experts, and pioneers in the field.

Director of Information Systems Department at Katara and Chairman of the Forum, Thamer Al Qadi emphasized that Katara Tech, organized in collaboration with the International Business Council, serves as a dynamic platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise on autism spectrum disorder.

He noted that the forum's three main pillars reflect its commitment to seeking practical and innovative solutions to enhance the lives of individuals with autism and their families.

"Our aim through this edition is to present high-quality content that explores the latest technologies and methods that support the inclusion of individuals with autism in society and enhance their overall quality of life," he said.

For his part, President of the International Business Council and General Coordinator of the Forum, Dr. Mohsen Ali Al Ajmi highlighted the importance of raising awareness about autism, stressing that individuals on the spectrum possess unique abilities that must be identified and nurtured.

Honorary President of the Arab Union for Private Schools, Dr. Khamis Al Ajmi praised Katara's efforts in supporting autism-related issues, stating that children with autism carry within them creative emotions and thoughts that need to be heard and understood.

The forum featured a series of key scientific and discussion sessions, including one on treating autism spectrum disorder and ADHD using advanced American technologies. It also addressed mechanisms for enhancing adaptability and effective integration into society.

Among the highlights of the event was the launch of the "I Need" app, specifically developed to support the needs of children with autism. Discussions also focused on the role of educational farms in improving their quality of life, as well as the benefits of imaginative and tech-based play as effective tools for engaging with autistic children.

One of the most notable innovations showcased at the forum was the "Nasem Watch", designed for Alzheimer's patients. Other sessions examined the role of traditional and digital media in fostering a responsible narrative around autism-related issues.

Speakers underscored that autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that begins in early childhood, affecting a person's interaction with others, communication, and behavior. It is characterized by challenges in social skills, verbal and non-verbal communication, repetitive behaviors, and restricted interests.

The forum will continue tomorrow, Tuesday, with a focus on advanced topics aimed at supporting and empowering children with autism. The second day will highlight modern strategies for comprehensive care, as well as effective physical training programs that help improve their motor and social skills.

Sessions will also explore the use of virtual reality technologies to enhance children's interaction with their environment and aid in the acquisition of new skills. The forum will further address the importance of healthy nutrition in modifying the behavior of autistic children and how dietary habits can positively influence their behavioral responses.

Special attention will be given to showcasing best practices for integrating children with autism into mainstream schools, including a notable session on preparing children mentally and emotionally through daily routines and sports-based empowerment.