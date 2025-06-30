Send Money From The U.S. To Latin America From Less Than $1 With Mybambu

Transfer money to Latin America in just 35 minutes with fees starting from only $0.85 with MyBambu.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MyBambu, an innovative financial app, makes international money transfers to more than 17 Latin American countries easy and affordable, with fees starting at just $0.85. Your first four transfers are at no cost, and funds arrive in just 35 minutes whether to a bank account, digital wallet, or cash pickup location.

And now, thanks to better exchange rates , you can send more money while paying less . That means your loved ones receive more with every dollar you send - making MyBambu one of the most cost-effective remittance options on the market.

Designed especially for people who have recently arrived in the United States, the MyBambu app not only simplifies remittances, but also offers access to a checking account, a physical and digital Visa debit card, mobile top-ups, and a wide range of financial services.

To open an account, you need an official ID from your country of origin. No immigration status verification is required.

Benefits of sending money with MyBambu:



Affordable: Send up to $1,000 with fees starting at just $0.85

Free transfers: Get your first 4 transfers at no cost*

Fast: Money arrives in just 35 minutes Flexible delivery options: Recipients can receive the money via bank deposit, digital wallet, or cash pickup.

Plus, earn $40 when you open your account and make a $20 deposit. You'll also get $30 for every friend you refer to who qualifies. **This is the perfect opportunity to start enjoying everything the platform has to offer.

MyBambu was created to transform the way people who move to the United States manage their money.

Download the app or visit and make it happen with MyBambu.

