Send Money From The U.S. To Latin America From Less Than $1 With Mybambu
Transfer money to Latin America in just 35 minutes with fees starting from only $0.85 with MyBambu.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- MyBambu, an innovative financial app, makes international money transfers to more than 17 Latin American countries easy and affordable, with fees starting at just $0.85. Your first four transfers are at no cost, and funds arrive in just 35 minutes whether to a bank account, digital wallet, or cash pickup location.
And now, thanks to better exchange rates , you can send more money while paying less . That means your loved ones receive more with every dollar you send - making MyBambu one of the most cost-effective remittance options on the market.
Designed especially for people who have recently arrived in the United States, the MyBambu app not only simplifies remittances, but also offers access to a checking account, a physical and digital Visa debit card, mobile top-ups, and a wide range of financial services.
To open an account, you need an official ID from your country of origin. No immigration status verification is required.
Benefits of sending money with MyBambu:
-
Affordable: Send up to $1,000 with fees starting at just $0.85
Free transfers: Get your first 4 transfers at no cost*
Fast: Money arrives in just 35 minutes
Flexible delivery options: Recipients can receive the money via bank deposit, digital wallet, or cash pickup.
Plus, earn $40 when you open your account and make a $20 deposit. You'll also get $30 for every friend you refer to who qualifies. **This is the perfect opportunity to start enjoying everything the platform has to offer.
MyBambu was created to transform the way people who move to the United States manage their money.
Download the app or visit and make it happen with MyBambu.
Download the app
Available on Google Play and the App Store
More info:
Follow us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
See T&Cs :
* #imt#imt
**
SOURCE Bambu SystemsWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment