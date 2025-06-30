Mamava Expands Lactation Support With New Products, Services

Scalable solutions that enhance access and promote workplace equity for breastfeeding parents

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mamava, the leading expert in lactation space design, is expanding its product and resource ecosystem with new innovative offerings designed to meet the growing need for lactation infrastructure and support in both workplaces and public environments. These latest additions reinforce Mamava's commitment to supporting breastfeeding parents by enabling employers and organizations to provide scalable access to lactation support. This investment enhances employee well-being and guest experience, improves legal compliance, streamlines operations and helps retain women in the workforce.

VaRoom Smart Lock for Lactation Rooms. By offering Mamava's app-enabled access and administrative management, the VaRoom smart lock allows organizations to turn any private room into a secure lactation space. The Mamava app empowers wayfinding and autonomous access for users and provides anonymous data that helps employers demonstrate consistent use, supporting the need for a defined and equitable lactation space that meets compliance standards.

Lactation Space Rentals. Mamava is making it easier than ever for conferences and events to provide lactation spaces with pop-up (inflatable) pod rentals. The rental program provides a flexible solution for event organizers that need a temporary indoor solution for breastfeeding and pumping guests. Organizers may display the pods on the Mamava app to facilitate wayfinding during their event.

Breastfeeding Bench + Integrated Screen. This semi-private breastfeeding bench, with a high-impact integrated media screen, signals a welcoming, family-friendly environment for retail and other public space settings. Available later this year, this is the ideal solution for organizations seeking to improve foot traffic by listing the bench on the Mamava app while also offering a unique revenue-generating advertising canvas. Virtual Lactation Consulting. Through partnership with a leading provider and integration in the Mamava app, Virtual Lactation Consulting provides parents with lactation support whenever, and wherever they are. Dedicated health professionals and clinical counselors are available 24-hours a day, 7-days a week to help all parents breastfeed with confidence. Mamava plans to launch the service by the end of the year.

"Mamava has always been about supporting moms on the go, and expanding into rooms, rentals, and growing our mobile app strengthens the ecosystem around breastfeeding, helping both parents and businesses that understand the ROI of supporting breastfeeding guests and employees," said Christine Dodson, Mamava CEO and Cofounder. "Our broader vision is about empowering organizations to create parent-supportive environments with confidence and care."

These new offerings further enhance Mamava's existing support ecosystem, which includes hospital-grade Medela pumps and accessories to help employers create a comprehensive lactation program for employees, in addition to consulting services, site assessments, data reporting, pod relocation services, compliance guidance and complete customer support.

Mamava is dedicated to transforming the culture of breastfeeding. The inventor of freestanding lactation pods, Mamava provides breastfeeding parents with private, comfortable spaces to pump or nurse-at work and on the go. Offering an array of products and services, from lactation room smart locks and rentals to compliance guidance and data reporting, Mamava is the expert in lactation program design. The free Mamava app (available for iOS and Android) helps breastfeeding parents find thousands of lactation spaces and unlock Mamava pods and rooms equipped with the VaRoom smart lock. Women-founded and led, Mamava designs, engineers, and assembles lactation pods at their manufacturing facilities in Vermont. Since 2013, Mamava has delivered thousands of lactation pods to organizations that span airports, hospitals, stadiums, schools, small businesses, and Fortune 500 companies. To learn more about Mamava's products, services, and resources, visit mamava.

