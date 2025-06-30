Colby Mccarthy Appointed As Vice President For Enrollment Management At Hood College
McCarthy's professional history demonstrates a holistic understanding of enrollment management with more than two decades of experience in roles spanning admission, financial aid and student advising.
She joins Hood from Drew University in New Jersey, where she most recently served as dean of enrollment management. During her tenure, McCarthy oversaw a period of significant enrollment growth, highlighted by a 50 percent increase in applications across four admission cycles, the enrollment of two of the largest first-year classes since 2014 and the largest transfer cohort in the institution's history.
Her previous roles also include leadership positions at Moravian College and DeSales University, where she served as director of financial aid and as an academic adviser, respectively.
McCarthy holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Moravian University and a Master of Business Administration in marketing and management from DeSales University.
"We are thrilled to welcome Colby McCarthy to Hood College," said Debbie Ricker, Ph.D., president of Hood College . "Colby brings not only a wealth of experience but also a clear passion for serving students and advancing the mission of liberal arts education. Her leadership and strategic insight into enrollment and financial aid will be instrumental as we strengthen our student recruitment efforts and expand Hood's reach."
"I am extremely excited to join the leadership team at Hood College," said McCarthy . "Hood's commitment to providing a student-centered academic program integrating the liberal arts with professional studies, combined with wonderful extracurricular experiences, positions the College well to address the enrollment challenges facing colleges today. I am grateful for the opportunity to join such a wonderful, engaged community and help shape Hood's future."
Hood College is an independent, liberal arts college, offering 30 bachelor's degrees, four pre-professional programs, 20 master's degree programs, three doctorates and 13 post-baccalaureate certificates. Located in historic Frederick, near Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the I-270 technology corridor, Hood gives students access to countless internships and research opportunities.
