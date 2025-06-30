Eight Workers' Compensation Leaders Recognized With IAIABC Nextgen Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONONA, Wis., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize talented and transformative young professionals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact in their organizations and the workers' compensation industry. For the 2025 IAIABC NextGen Awards, eight recipients were selected from a pool of outstanding nominees.

"I was thrilled to learn all about the class of 2025 IAIABC NextGen Award recipients. These young leaders are transforming workers' compensation with their innovation and passion. These rising stars are making waves at their organizations and in the industry and we look forward to sharing their stories with the wider workers' compensation community,” says Heather Lore, IAIABC Executive Director.

The IAIABC congratulates the recipients of the 2025 IAIABC NextGen Awards:

Stephen Cooper

Executive Director and Senior Economist, NCCI

Kelsey Daley

Manager, Gradual Onset Psychological Injury, Workers' Compensation Board of Nova Scotia

Reshaun Godfrey

Injury Management Supervisor, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation

Alexis Hildebrand

Administrative Operations Manager, Alaska Division of Workers' Compensation

Matthew Jones, Esq.

Executive Partner, Jones Jones LLC

Grace Kohl

Healthcare Policy Specialist, Colorado Division of Workers' Compensation

Ashley Miller

Medical Fee Services Compliance Analyst, Virginia Workers' Compensation Commission

Monica Thunem

Director Strategy and Planning, Workplace Safety Insurance Board of Ontario

In addition to the NextGen winners, the IAIABC is also proud to recognize 4 additional finalists and 10 honorable mentions whose work is helping to progress and elevate the workers' compensation industry. View the list of finalists and honorable mention nominees here .

The IAIABC will share the NextGen Award recipients' stories throughout the year, including as part of the IAIABC 111th Convention October 6-8, 2025, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NextGen Award recipients will also be profiled in a special edition issue of Perspectives, the IAIABC's digital publication.

Over the nine years of the IAIABC NextGen Awards, 68 individuals have been recognized with a NextGen Award. Visit for more information about this year's and past NextGen recipients.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers' compensation systems as well as other workers' compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to find solutions to reduce harm and aid recovery from occupational injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at .

