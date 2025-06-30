Blockchain Technology Market To USD 687.4Billion By 2032, Owing To Enterprise Digital Transformation SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerated enterprise adoption and integration across sectors Pune, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ The SNS Insider report indicates Blockchain Technology Market size was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2023 and estimated at USD 687.4 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 48.84% from 2024 to 2032. ” The U.S. Blockchain Technology Market was valued at USD 5.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 199.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 48.68 % during 2024–2032. Enterprise adoption, Fintech evolution, and Positive regulation of digital assets all fuel growth.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 19.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 687.4Billion CAGR CAGR of 48.84 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Component (Software, Services)

. By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud)

. By Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision, Others)

Growing demand for decentralized, transparent, and secure transaction systems across industries is accelerating blockchain adoption.

By Component – Platform/Solution Segment Dominated, While BaaS Registered Fastest Growth from 2024 to 2032

The Platform/Solution segment dominated the Blockchain Technology Market in 2023 and accounted for 60% of revenue share. This segment includes core blockchain infrastructure, tools, and development environments used to build decentralized applications and enterprise systems.

Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) has emerged as the fastest-growing subcategory. Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) simplifies adoption of blockchain by providing complete-managed services such as network setup, smart contracts, and security on cloud platforms. This enables businesses to test and develop their blockchain projects with minimal technical expertise or capital.

By Type – The Private segment dominated the market and Hybrid segment registered fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2032

Private blockchain networks dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share due to their anticipated use cases around enterprises and consortia seeking controlled access, governance, and data privacy. Such networks are commonly found in finance, supply chain, and healthcare.

hybrid blockchains are registering the fastest growth. Organizations can keep sensitive data on private ledgers and still leverage public chains for transparency and immutability where required, using hybrids. This could lead to a hockey-stick adoption pattern of hybrid blockchain as regulatory clarity improves over the forecast period and enterprises look for more flexible models.

By Application – Payments segment dominated the market and Digital Identity segment registered fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2032

The payments segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, for lowering cross-border settlement costs, cross-border payment facilitation, and settlement speed. Developed-market payment networks are still busy establishing blockchain-backed payment rails and gaining significant market share by using them.

Meanwhile, digital identity solutions-offering secure, self-sovereign identity management-are the fastest-growing application. providing secure, self-sovereign identity management. With tightening data privacy regulations and an increasing risk of fraud, governments and enterprises will use blockchain identity platforms.

By Deployment – Proof of Concept segment dominated the market and Production segment registered fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2032

Proof-of-concept (PoC) segment dominated the market and accounted for 66% of revenue share, as organizations only pilgrim the basic steps of the integration of blockchain technology in their environment, testing the feasibility and ROI before making a sweeping decision to integrate full-fledged frameworks.

The production segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR, due to matured platforms, scaling interoperability standards, and growing confidence among stakeholders. Production-grade blockchain systems are predicted to account for more than 40% of market revenues by 2032, outpacing PoCs in total spend value as deployment grows beyond the first few steps.

By Industry – BFSI segment dominated the market, and the Retail & Consumer Goods segment registered the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024–2032

The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a significant revenue share, due to the applications of blockchain towards real-time payments, trade finance, and digital assets management & KYC. Blockchain: BFSI firms are investing heavily in blockchain technology to reduce frauds, make the entire process transparent, and to maintain regulations.

Retail & Consumer Goods is the fastest-growing industry vertical. Growing adoption is driven by supply chain traceability, product authentication, loyalty programs, and payment use cases. Blockchain use in retail will continue to grow at a significantly higher rate during 2024–2032.





Regional Development

North America dominated the blockchain technology market in 2023 and accounted for 38% of revenue share, owing to numerous factors including early adoption, record-breaking venture funding as well as strong regulatory frameworks. Fintech is only one part of a much bigger picture and with the region in unrivalled positions on enterprise technology and government-backed pilot initiatives, the edge will not be lost. More than 40% of market revenues will come from established blockchain players and consortia in the U.S. and Canada by 2032.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR through 2032, fueled by regulatory support, backed by regulatory support, increasing enterprise investment, and Government pilots across China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia. Blockchain is being deployed for payments, identity and supply chain use cases as rapid digitalisation, coupled with a strong streak towards financial inclusion, is prompting faster growth.

