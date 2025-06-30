Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For July 2025
North Service Territory
The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.
- For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the June rate of $1.775 per GJ to $1.097 per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $1.36 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.263 per GJ for June and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $66 in the North.
South Service Territory
The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.
- For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the June rate of $1.775 per GJ to $1.097 per GJ. This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $1.360 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.263 per GJ for June and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $52 in the South.
Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.
Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on the Alberta government's customer choice website at:
