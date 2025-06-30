Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates For July 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for July 2025. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The method DERS uses to calculate the rates has been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.



For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the June rate of $1.775 per GJ to $1.097 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $1.36 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.263 per GJ for June and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $66 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.



For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the July regulated natural gas rate is decreasing from the June rate of $1.775 per GJ to $1.097 per GJ.

This rate reflects a market price for July supplies of approximately $1.360 per GJ as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $-0.263 per GJ for June and prior months. The typical residential gas bill for July based on an average 2 GJ of consumption would be approximately $52 in the South.

Typical bill amounts between ATCO North and South regions may differ due to variances in transmission and distribution service provider (TDSP) charges levied by ATCO Gas.

