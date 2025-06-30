Byline Bank Included In U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 Best Companies To Work For

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Byline Bank recognized in three categories: Nationwide, Midwest, and Finance and Insurance









CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Byline Bank is proud to announce its inclusion on U.S. News & World Report's 2025-2026 list of the Best Companies to Work For . This list, released annually by the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, ranks companies by how well they support employees. This year, Byline Bank earned recognition in three categories: Best Companies in the U.S. overall, Best Companies in the Midwest , and Best in Finance and Insurance .

“At Byline, we believe that when you take care of your people, you create a dynamic workplace environment where employees are engaged and committed to serving the needs of our customers and communities,” said Dana Rose, Chief Human Resources Officer at Byline Bank .“This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, supported and empowered to grow alongside the business. I am so proud of the culture we have built here and want to thank our incredible employees for making Byline such a great place to work.”

The U.S. News rankings reflect the evolving criteria that workers consider when evaluating employers, including compensation and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, a sense of belonging and esteem, and opportunities for career growth and development.

“Workers understand the direct impact of a workplace on their quality of life,” said Carly Chase, Vice President of Careers at U.S. News & World Report . “The 2025-2026 list recognizes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

To compile its annual list, U.S. News considered the 5,000 largest publicly traded companies as of January 2025, each with more than 75 Glassdoor reviews from 2021-2025. Employee sentiment data was analyzed alongside regulatory data from partners Revelio Labs , Good Jobs First's Violation Tracker and QUODD to assess performance across six key metrics.

This marks the second consecutive year Byline has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in the Midwest, and the first year the bank has been recognized on both the National and Finance and Insurance industry lists.

For more information on the Best Companies to Work For , visit the U.S. News FAQs and follow along on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) using #BCTWF.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank operates over 40 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook , LinkedIn , X or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Media Contact:

Allison Roche

Marketing Communications & Partnerships Manager

Byline Bank

...

Investor Contact:

Brooks Rennie

Investor Relations Director

Byline Bank

(312) 660-5805

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at