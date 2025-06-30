Jesszilla Now Available On Streaming Platforms Worldwide

JessZilla Movie Poster

A portion of the proceeds will support the Jesselyn“JessZilla” Silva Fund in partnership with CURE Childhood Cancer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JessZilla, the award-winning documentary following the life and legacy of young boxing champion Jesselyn Silva, is now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube Movies, and other popular platforms.Directed by Emily Sheskin, produced by Ben Kainz, executive produced by Mark Grande, Justin Barnes, and Rob Meyers at Versus, and distributed, and distributed by Monkey Wrench Films, JessZilla chronicles the powerful journey of Jesselyn“JessZilla” Silva, a three-time national boxing champion with Olympic aspirations, and her father, Pedro. From age 10 to 15, the film captures Jess's rise in the sport and the unimaginable shift their family faces after a cancer diagnosis changes everything.To honor Jesselyn's legacy and continue her fight in a new way, the filmmakers have partnered with CURE Childhood Cancer to establish the Jesselyn“JessZilla” Silva Fund. A portion of every purchase of the film will go directly to the fund, which supports groundbreaking research and care for children battling cancer.“Jess was a fighter in every sense of the word,” said director Emily Sheskin.“This film began as a story about chasing Olympic dreams but it became something deeper. Our hope is that JessZilla can now fuel a different kind of fight: one for the kids still in the ring.”The film has been an official selection at over 25 festivals (IDFA, DOC NYC, Big Sky), earning accolades at the Indie Slamdance Awards and other festivals (Special Jury Mention at the Atlanta Film Festival, and more).The World Boxing Council (WBC) has also joined as a partner in raising awareness for the film and the JessZilla Fund. In May, the WBC turned its championship belt gray in honor of Jesselyn for Brain Cancer Awareness Month. The belt, which features Jess's image, debuted during the May 4 title fight in Las Vegas.“Jesselyn Silva embodied the courage, strength and heart that boxing is all about,” said Mauricio Sulaimán, president of the World Boxing Council.“We are honored to help share her story and ensure her spirit continues to inspire.”For more information, visit and wbcboxingcares.About the WBCFounded in 1963, the World Boxing Council (WBC) is the most prestigious sanctioning body in boxing, committed to fairness, safety, and the development of the sport. The WBC has been instrumental in implementing key boxing reforms, including reducing championship fights to 12 rounds, mandating 24-hour weigh-ins, and establishing the Clean Boxing Program for anti-doping efforts. Today, under the leadership of President Mauricio Sulaimán, the WBC remains dedicated to boxing excellence and social responsibility.About CURE Childhood CancerFounded in 1975, Atlanta-based CURE Childhood Cancer is dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through funding targeted research while supporting patients and their families. With cancer as the second leading cause of death in children, CURE dedicates more than $5.7 million in funding to specific research projects aimed at curing cancers that affect children. Through innovative programming, CURE Childhood Cancer also provides crisis-oriented support to patients and their families, addressing their most critical and urgent needs. For more information visit .

