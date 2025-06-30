Frequency Holdings YCRM Announces David Meltzer Added To Board Of Directors, Joining Kevin Harrington To Build Growth

Frequency Holdings Inc - Formerly Yuenglings Ice Cream Corp

- Rick Jordan / CEOCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Frequency Holdings Inc., formerly Yuengling's Ice Cream Corp. and ReachOut Technology (OTC: YCRM), is proud to announce the appointment of David Meltzer to its Board of Directors. Meltzer joins existing board member Kevin Harrington , original“Shark” from ABC's Shark Tank, to support the company's strategic vision, national expansion, and trajectory toward a future uplisting.Meltzer is the Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and formerly served as CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the inspiration for the movie Jerry Maguire. Meltzer is a globally recognized entrepreneur, speaker, and media personality with deep experience in scaling brands, growing equity value, and aligning businesses with bold, impact-driven visions. Meltzer has been featured on numerous platforms including Forbes and Bloomberg, and produces Entrepreneur's #1 business podcast The Playbook, which Rick Jordan has been a guest. Meltzer is widely known for his philanthropic work and business leadership, and brings extensive experience in technology, branding, and capital strategy.“David brings wisdom, reach, and conviction to this board,” said Rick Jordan, CEO of Frequency Holdings.“This isn't just about high-profile names, this is about building a board that drives strategy and signal. With David and Kevin, we have two of the most visible, trusted business builders in America aligned with what we're creating. That should send a strong signal to every investor watching.”The appointment marks a critical moment in Frequency's evolution. As the Company finalizes its transition into a holding company structure modeled after Berkshire Hathaway and Alphabet, it is assembling a board with media fluency, public company expertise, and long-term investor vision. Its flagship subsidiary, ReachOut, continues its cybersecurity-first roll-up strategy targeting high-margin technology MSPs in high-demand/low-competition U.S. markets. The Company is also launching new ventures, including TRUSTLESS, a decentralized identity and data security platform in which Frequency will maintain a significant equity stake.“Rick Jordan is one of the clearest communicators and resilient leaders I've seen,” said David Meltzer.“He leads with intent. He listens. And he's building something that transcends industry. I'm honored to help shape that vision.”The Company recently filed its name change to Frequency Holdings, Inc. with the State of Nevada and is awaiting FINRA approval for its ticker and symbol change. This move reflects a sharpened focus on becoming a multi-brand technology holding company--one that balances strategic M&A, operational efficiency, and visionary leadership.“The board I am assembling isn't just governance, it's guidance,” added Jordan.“I value mentorship and we're creating value across every layer--shareholder value, strategic clarity, and public trust. The addition of David in joining Kevin and Kingsley on the board send a clear message--Frequency is here to lead.”David Meltzer on Social Media--Instagram: @davidmeltzerX: @davidmeltzerKevin Harrington on Social Media--Instagram: @realkevinharringtonX: @harringtonkevinRick Jordan on Social Media--Instagram: @mrrickjordanX: @mrrickjordanFor booking media interviews, TV appearances, and speaking for Rick Jordan CEO----and Investor Relations Contact:Email: ... -- ...Phone: 312-288-8008ABOUT FREQUENCY HOLDINGS INC. (OTC: YCRM)Frequency Holdings is a modern holding company focused on high-growth ventures in cybersecurity, AI, digital identity, and IT infrastructure. Through its lead operating brand, ReachOut, Frequency is building the first nationally recognized name in cybersecurity-first IT services for SMBs. Additional holdings, including TRUSTLESS, are structured to contribute long-term equity value via independent growth and strategic alignment.ABOUT RICK JORDANRick Jordan is a resilient entrepreneur, cybersecurity expert, and media personality known for leading companies through high-growth transformations. He founded ReachOut Technology and is the architect of Frequency Holdings Inc., a multi-brand technology holding company focused on scaling ventures in cybersecurity, digital identity, and AI. Rick has advised in the White House on national cyber policy, appeared on major networks including Bloomberg and NewsNation, and hosts the globally ranked podcast ALL IN with Rick Jordan, soon to be renamed FREQUENCY. His leadership bridges bold vision with operational precision, in addition to bringing clear signal and communication to the public markets.ABOUT KEVIN HARRINGTONKevin Harrington is a globally recognized entrepreneur, original Shark on ABC's Shark Tank, and a pioneer of the infomercial industry. Over his career, he has launched more than 20 companies to over $100 million in sales and helped generate over $15 billion in market value--including his early leadership in Celsius Holdings, Inc. As a board member of Frequency Holdings Inc., Kevin brings deep strategic insight, brand-building expertise, and decades of experience scaling disruptive ventures into household names.ABOUT DAVID MELTZERDavid Meltzer is Chairman of the Napoleon Hill Institute and former CEO of Leigh Steinberg Sports & Entertainment, the inspiration for Jerry Maguire. A globally recognized entrepreneur, investor, and business coach, he's been named Variety's Sports Humanitarian of the Year and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. As Executive Producer of Apple TV's 2 Minute Drill and Office Hours, and Entrepreneur's top digital show Elevator Pitch, David brings media fluency and business expertise to global audiences. His mission-to empower over 1 billion people to be happy--drives his work across coaching, content, and leadership.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, and financial expectations. These statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties--many of which are beyond the Company's control--that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may affect results include the Company's need for capital, changes in regulatory environments, market competition, demand for services, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

