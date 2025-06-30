After Whistleblower Kerala Doctor's Revelation, Probe Begins
The probe was directed by journalist-turned-State Health Minister Veena George.
Dr Chirackal had alleged a severe shortage of equipment and medical supplies in his department, which he said is impacting patient care. He had made the claims in a social media post last week, which garnered widespread public support before he later withdrew it.
When questioned by the probe team, Chirackal stood by his statements and submitted supporting documents to back his claims.
The issue has put Health Minister Veena George under pressure, particularly from Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, who has been vocal about the alleged decline in the state's healthcare system.
“We have long maintained that the health sector is on ventilator support while the Minister survives on PR. This revelation only exposes the reality. We have now appointed a five-member expert panel to prepare a detailed report and suggest a road map for the sector,” said Satheesan.
In his withdrawn post, Chirackal had written that the ongoing shortage of essential medical equipment and supplies was delaying patient care. He expressed frustration over the lack of response to repeated requests for support and added that he wasn't afraid of facing termination for speaking out.
However, several other doctors who were also questioned by the probe team reportedly disagreed with Chirackal's assessment.
State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal also weighed in on the issue, saying,“There has been no reduction in health sector funding, as is being projected in the media. A detailed breakdown of the allocations will be released soon.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment