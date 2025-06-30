No Difference With Dy CM Shivakumar, Congress Govt Will Remain Like 'Rock' For 5 Years: Karnataka CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, June 30 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, asked about rumours of a rivalry with Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D. K. Shivakumar, on Monday said that there are no differences between them.

Interacting with the media at Mysuru airport, the Chief Minister further asserted that the Congress-led government in the state will remain as stable as a "bande" (rock) for the full five-year term. The term "bande" is often used in state political circles and the media to refer to Shivakumar.

Shivakumar, who was also present along with others, smiled at the reference.

Asked whether he shares a good rapport with Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah replied: "Yes, we are on good terms." He then held Shivakumar's hand and lifted it, underscoring their unity.

"I and Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar are united and have no differences, regardless of what others may say," Siddaramaiah asserted.

Questioned about whether people are trying to create differences between them, CM Siddaramaiah maintained that they will not listen to anyone on any of such matters.

Holding the hand of Shivakumar, he reiterated: "There are no differences between us, and we won't entertain such talk."

About the visit of Congress General Secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, CM Siddaramaiah said Surjewala will gather opinions and carry out his responsibilities accordingly.

Surjewala is in charge of the Karnataka Congress unit. He will arrive and he will speak to the MLAs. He will ask them about the organisation of the party. He is in charge and he will carry out his duties accordingly, he stated.

Responding to the BJP's claim that Siddaramaiah will not remain in power to inaugurate this year's Dasara celebrations, the Chief Minister said the BJP is boundless in spreading lies. He questioned how BJP leader B. Sriramulu - who lost both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections - could make predictions about the future.