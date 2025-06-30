Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Praises Musk Despite Harsh Criticism

2025-06-30 09:53:17
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump referred to Elon Musk as a “wonderful guy” even after the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX publicly intensified his attacks on Trump’s controversial budget proposal, often referred to as the “big, beautiful” bill.

The measure includes a staggering USD5 trillion hike in the debt ceiling, which has sparked substantial backlash.

Musk renewed his objections to the plan over the weekend, expressing his outrage in a post on X, where he described the legislation as “utterly insane.”

He further warned that it could lead the United States into a state of “debt slavery” and result in the loss of countless employment opportunities.

Despite Musk’s dire projections, the Senate narrowly agreed to advance Trump’s budget proposal just hours later.

Tensions have escalated between Musk and Trump in the wake of Musk’s recent resignation from his role as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) one month prior.

Since stepping down, Musk has launched both policy-based and personal attacks on Trump.

Notably, he drew connections between the president and the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile, in a controversial post that was subsequently removed. Musk later admitted that some of his remarks “went too far.”

In an interview with a news agency on Sunday, Trump was questioned about his current relationship with Musk.

He responded by saying, “I think he is a wonderful guy. I have not spoken to him much, but I think Elon is a wonderful guy, and I know he is going to do well always.”

