Global X Releases Midyear Macroeconomic And Emerging Markets Investment Outlooks
U.S. dollar weakness and rising domestic uncertainty set the stage for niche macro and Emerging Markets investment opportunities for the second half of 2025
NEW YORK, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global X Management Company LLC ("Global X"), the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today published investment outlooks for the second half of 2025 from Scott Helfstein, Head of Investment Strategy, titled "Hope is Not a Strategy," and from Malcolm Dorson, Head of Active Investment Team, Senior Emerging Markets Portfolio Manager, titled "10 in EM." The research details strategies to hedge against portfolio volatility in the current macroeconomic landscape and where areas of opportunity lie across Emerging Markets.
"While the U.S. economy's resilience is reason for hope, investors need more than hope," said Scott Helfstein. "When uncertainty runs high, identifying strategies that can perform across a variety of scenarios always makes sense-and our midyear outlook does just that."
Key Insights From "Hope is Not a Strategy:"Investment Opportunities in Cyclicals: Unusually strong performance in what are traditionally cyclical sectors – performing well during periods of expansion and struggling during economic downturns, such as copper and uranium mining – suggests technological demands and geopolitical tensions are driving performance. Low-Volatility Stocks Outperform: Low-volatility stocks have been top performers, a trend that could continue through the second half of 2025. We're particularly bullish on Defense Technology, Cybersecurity, and U.S. Electrification. Hedged Equity Strategies Manage Risks: Options strategies like a half-covered or fully covered buywrite may allow investors to cash in on premiums as volatility rises, potentially reducing the need for other yield-seeking tactics.
Zooming out, challenging dynamics in the U.S. mean global markets could offer significant value, in particular Emerging Markets such as India, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, China, and Argentina.
"A weaker U.S. dollar, the potential end of the Fed's rate-cutting cycle, and rising domestic uncertainty have combined to create compelling global opportunities across Emerging Markets," said Malcolm Dorson.
Key Insights From "10 in EM:"India Positioned for Growth: This year, the International Monetary Fund predicts India will surpass Japan as the world's fourth largest economy.1 Greece and Colombia Offer Value: Rapid GDP growth combined with attractive equity valuations could drive capital flows. Brazil and China Consumer Play a Contrarian Role: A variety of factors, including political, monetary, and technological, could position Brazil and China for success. Momentum in Argentina: Despite remarkable growth of Argentine equities, driven by significant political and economic reforms, the market cap to GDP ratio in Argentina still stands at a much lower rate than that of Brazil and the U.S.
Global X's research leverages the firm's expertise to explore a diverse range of perspectives and commentary on the trends shaping global markets. Click here for the complete Global X 2025 Midyear Outlook.
About Global X
Global X was founded in 2008. For more than fifteen years, our mission has been empowering investors with unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features a wide range of ETF strategies and over $97 billion in assets under management.2 While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Risk Management funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at .
Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Financial Group, a global leader in financial services, with more than $600 billion in assets under management worldwide.3 Mirae Asset has an extensive global ETF platform ranging across the US, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, and Vietnam.
Media Contact:
Ariel Kouvaras, Sloane PR
212-446-1884
[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
