AZ Central Honors Televerde As An Arizona Top Workplaces 2025 Winner

Employees applaud culture of inclusion, growth, and empowerment, earning Televerde the Top Workplaces distinction.

PHOENIX, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Televerde , a global revenue creation partner supporting marketing, sales, and customer success for B2B businesses worldwide, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Top Workplaces 2025 award winner by The Arizona Republic and azcentral.

The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential survey conducted by Energage LLC, a trusted partner in employee engagement technology. The survey measured key drivers of employee engagement, including feeling respected and supported, being enabled to grow, and having the autonomy to execute and thrive at work.

"This recognition means the world to us because it comes directly from our team," said Vince Barsolo , CEO of Televerde. "It reflects the culture we've built together, one rooted in purpose, inclusion, and the belief that every person has potential worth investing in. I'm incredibly proud of our people and the impact they make every day."

The Top Workplaces program honors organizations that prioritize people-first cultures and give employees a voice in shaping their workplace experience.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino , CEO of Energage. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

For more than three decades, Televerde has created career opportunities and pathways to economic empowerment for women, including those impacted by incarceration. With a business model centered on inclusion and second chances, Televerde proves that strong cultures not only drive business results but transform lives.

About Televerde

Phoenix-based Televerde is the first and only fully integrated sales, marketing, and customer care solutions organization that delivers revenue as a service and customer experience expertise with a human touch, best-in-class technology, and an operating model resilient to shifting market conditions. Since 1995, Televerde has generated over $14 billion in revenue for the world's leading B2B companies, including SAP, GE, Broadcom, and Securus Technologies.

A purpose-built company, Televerde believes in second-chance employment and strives to help disempowered people find their voice and reach their human potential. Seven of Televerde's ten engagement centers are staffed by incarcerated women, representing 70 percent of the company's 600+ global workforce. The Arizona State University Seidman Research Institute recently published a study documenting the model's success. The results reveal that Televerde's program participants attain employment, earnings, and education at higher rates and re-offend at significantly lower rates than other formerly incarcerated females in the United States. The complete study can be accessed here .

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

