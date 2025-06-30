S&T Bank Named A Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2025 Award Winner
"Being named a Top Workplaces award winner in the Northeast Ohio region is a great honor," said Chris McComish, S&T Bank CEO. "I am very proud of the engagement of our team and their dedication to moving S&T forward. This group is highly committed to our customers and the communities we serve by meeting their commercial, business and consumer banking needs."
According to S&T's Chief Human Resources Officer, Susan Nicholson, "Earning a Top Workplaces award is a great source of pride for S&T because it comes from authentic employee feedback, providing a meaningful proof point that our employees feel professionally and personally connected to the Bank. In today's market, it's vital that we work to ensure our team members feel we value their voices and provide opportunities for growth. We thank our employees for their participation in the Energage surveys."
View the full Top Workplaces listing here .
About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.7 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp or stbank . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedI .
About Energage
Making the world a better place to work together Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces .
