Afrotronix Unleashes Afro-Futurist Single Oda Ye, First Track From Highly Anticipated Album 'Future Tribe'
Afrotronix wears the DOM helmet not just as a fashion symbol, but as a living emblem of reimagined ancestral connection. That philosophy drives his musical mission: to unite past, present, and future through sound, dance, and digital art. With "Oda Ye," that connection is real, urgent, and electrifying.
Known for his genre-defying soundscapes that fuse Afro Tech, electric blues, Amapiano, Dubstep, and Nganja, Afrotronix is an icon of Afrofuturism who continues to break barriers. He's performed at over 130 major festivals worldwide, including WOMAD, Afropunk Paris, and JOVA Beach Party, and has collaborated with luminaries like Baaba Maal, Youssou N'dour, Mbongwana Stars, and Brian Kennedy (Rihanna, Chris Brown).
Afrotronix's artistry has earned him 18 global accolades, including Best African DJ at the All Africa Music Awards (2018), Best African Electro Artist (2019), and Best Artist at the Hollywood & African Prestigious Awards (2022). But his real triumph is cultural: Afrotronix is one of Chad's most internationally recognized musical exports, reshaping how the world hears Africa.
"Oda Ye" is the first sonic fragment of Future Tribe, a bold new album that imagines an inclusive world rooted in shared memory, healing, and groove. Afrotronix calls it "a dance of intersecting horizons and futures to be created together." It's music that dares to dream-and dance-beyond borders.
Contact:
Eric Alper
6479713742
[email protected]
SOURCE Afrotronix
