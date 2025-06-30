Knightvest Capital Expands Footprint In Scottsdale, Arizona With Acquisition Of Avana Desert View
As part of its proven value-add strategy, Knightvest plans to enhance Avana Desert View with substantial renovations. Planned improvements include modernizing unit interiors, refreshing common areas, and upgrading community amenities.
"Scottsdale represents one of the most economically dynamic submarkets in the Southwest, and Avana Desert View is a perfect example of the type of asset we target: well-located, high-quality communities with opportunity for value creation," said David Moore, Knightvest founder and CEO. "With this acquisition, we see a tremendous opportunity to apply our winning playbook to enhance the resident experience and deliver dependable, long-term returns for our investors."
The Phoenix metropolitan area continues to attract new residents and employers, driven by strong job growth in sectors such as technology, healthcare, and finance. Knightvest's investment in Scottsdale is a strategic move to deepen its presence in a high-demand market poised for continued expansion.
About Knightvest Capital
Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive. As a vertically integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties. Its unique approach is focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture. Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 60,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.
