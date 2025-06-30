Evive Brands Surpasses 100 Franchise Territories Sold By Mid-2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands , a leading multi-brand franchisor in the home and health services sectors, announced today it has surpassed 100 franchise territories sold in 2025 by the end of the second quarter. This milestone highlights the company's accelerated growth and the strength of its franchise systems, driven by franchisee success and robust team support.

Evive Brands includes a family of trusted franchise systems-Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care , Grasons , The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, and most recently acquired Maid Brigade -and now represents nearly 1,000 franchise locations across the United States and Canada.

"Selling 100 territories in just half a year is no small feat-it's a massive milestone. That kind of growth only happens when franchisees are thriving," said Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands. "When they're profitable, supported, and proud of the brand, they validate the system for future owners. This milestone is a direct reflection of the value we're delivering and the strength of our team across the board. I couldn't be prouder."

The company's growth has been accelerated by the addition of Maid Brigade to its platform in June, further expanding its home services footprint. With demand on the rise for high-quality, personalized care and home services, Evive Brands has positioned itself as a top choice for purpose-driven franchise ownership.

"Our goal is not just to grow-we're building a community of owners who care deeply about the work they do," said Jason Wiedder, Chief Growth Officer of Evive Brands . "This 100-territory achievement marks a moment of momentum, and we're just getting started. Our development pipeline remains strong and we're focused on strategic, sustainable growth that benefits our franchisees and the families they serve."

Evive Brands plans to continue this trajectory through the remainder of the year with targeted franchise development campaigns, expanded cross-brand collaboration, and new resources that support long-term success for franchise owners.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Evive Brands, visit .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, Director of Communications, Evive Brands, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands

