Fatpipe Inc. Added To Russell 3000E And Russell Microcap Indexes

SALT LAKE CITY, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FatPipe, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATN ) ("FatPipe" or the "Company") has been added as a member of the Russell 3000ETM and Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective after the US market closed on June 27, as part of the 2025 Russell Indexes annual reconstitution.

Dr. Ragula Bhaskar, CEO of FatPipe Inc., comments:

"We are honored to be included in the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell 3000ETM Index, which marks another milestone in our journey as a public company. This comes at a time of strong execution and momentum for FatPipe, as we scale our high-margin software platform, expand globally, and bring next-generation SD-WAN, SASE, and observability solutions to enterprises modernizing their network infrastructure. We look forward to building on this foundation as we continue our focus on driving sustainable growth and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000E and Russell Microcap Indexes, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the corresponding growth and value style indexes and funds tracking those indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell's US indexes serve as the benchmark for about $10.6 trillion in assets as of the close of June 2024. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About FatPipe Inc. :

FatPipe pioneered the concept of software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) and hybrid WANs that eliminate the need for hardware and software or cooperation from ISPs, and allows companies and service providers to control multi-link network traffic. In May 2025, FatPipe introduced Total Security 360, a single stack cybersecurity and network security solution providing control over data within company and sovereign boundaries. FatPipe currently has 12 U.S. patents related to multipath, software-defined networking. FatPipe products are sold by 200+ resellers worldwide. For more information, visit . Follow us on X @FatPipe_Inc.

About FTSE Russell, an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of its proposed public offering and listing may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "continue," or other similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are inherently subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the consummation of the offering and other risks described in FatPipe's registration statement on Form S-1, as it may be amended from time to time. Except as required by law, FatPipe expressly disclaims a duty to provide updates to forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other occurrences.

Company Contact Info

[email protected]

Investor Contact

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE FatPipe Networks

