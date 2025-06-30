UW-Parkside Launches Online Degree Pathways To Power Career Growth With The Support Of Risepoint

KENOSHA, Wis., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is expanding access to career-connected, flexible education with the launch of six new online undergraduate degree programs in Fall 2025. Designed for today's learners and tomorrow's leaders, these fully online degrees offer working adults, transfer students and first-time college students seeking a virtual learning environment, a direct path to high-demand careers in business, criminal justice and the social sciences.

Bachelor of Science in Marketing

Bachelor of Science in Business Management with concentrations in Finance, General Business and Human Resource Management

Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

"We are proud to deliver these high-quality, fully online undergraduate degree programs that allow working adults and others to build for their futures without putting their lives or careers on hold," UW-Parkside Chancellor Lynn Akey said. "These programs reflect UW-Parkside's mission to provide access to affordable, workforce-ready higher education options that meet the needs of our region."

Each program blends UW-Parkside's hallmark of hands-on, applied learning with the convenience of fully online study. Students will learn from expert faculty and gain real-world knowledge that translates directly to in-demand careers.

"UW-Parkside is taking meaningful steps to remove barriers to education and align academic programs with real workforce needs," said Fernando Bleichmar, CEO of Risepoint. "These new online degrees expand opportunities for students across the region-especially working adults-while helping local employers find the talent they need to thrive. We're honored to support UW-Parkside in making education more accessible and impactful."

Known for its strong student support, small class sizes and focus on real-world outcomes, UW-Parkside is part of the esteemed Universities of Wisconsin. The university's strategic location between Milwaukee and Chicago gives students direct access to major employers, internships and career networks across the region even when learning online, as UWP's alumni network is far-reaching.

To learn more about these online degree programs or to apply, visit the University of Wisconsin-Parkside website.

About the University of Wisconsin-Parkside

Since its founding in 1968, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been a trusted partner for the region's higher educational needs, empowering students to thrive, advancing applied knowledge, and developing talent for the future. The university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as certificates and pre-professional programs, designed to foster personal and professional growth through real-world and impactful learning experiences. Located in the dynamic Chicago-Milwaukee corridor, UW-Parkside offers unmatched access to world-class internships, professional networks, and endless career-building opportunities, placing students at the center of it all.

About Risepoint

Risepoint is an education technology company that provides world-class support and trusted expertise to more than 100 universities and colleges. We primarily work with regional universities, helping them develop and grow their high-ROI, workforce-focused online degree programs in critical areas such as nursing, teaching, business and public service. Risepoint is dedicated to increasing access to affordable education so that more students, especially working adults, can improve their careers and meet employer and community needs. Learn more at .

