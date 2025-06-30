Aclaris Therapeutics Added To The Russell 2000® And Russell 3000® Indexes
The annual Russell US Indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of Wednesday, April 30th, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.
Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, about $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.
For more information on the Russell 3000® Index, the Russell 2000® index, and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the“Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website .
About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn .
Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:
Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
...
