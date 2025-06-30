Acentra Health Earns Fourth Consecutive Recognition On The Washington Business Journal's Annual 'Largest Private Companies' List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic investments in its solutions and workforce fuel the company's consistent growth in WBJ's rankings, earning the No. 43 spot in 2025

MCLEAN, Va., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health , a technology and health solutions and services company dedicated to accelerating better outcomes for its government and commercial healthcare clients and the populations they serve, has earned the No. 43 spot on the Washington Business Journal's 2025 list of the largest private companies by revenue across the Washington, D.C., region.

Over the last four years, Acentra Health has climbed 23 spots on WBJ's Largest Private Companies List. The upward momentum signals the company's sustained revenue growth and increased market share, fueled by strategic investments in its solutions and its workforce.

“This recognition reflects Acentra Health's unwavering commitment to innovation and the impact of our deep expertise across government, healthcare, and technology,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO, Acentra Health.“As a vital partner for health solutions in the public and commercial sectors, we bring together advanced technology, clinical insight, and policy fluency to deliver solutions that increase access to quality healthcare and improve outcomes.”

Acentra Health's continued growth reflects the strength of its dedicated, highly skilled team, professionals with decades of experience across diverse healthcare settings. The company's mission-driven focus shapes its approach to client service and technology enablement, accelerating its ongoing momentum.

“These rankings reflect the growing trust placed in us by state, federal, and commercial clients to solve complex healthcare challenges,” said Meghan Harris, President & Chief Operations Officer, Acentra Health.“We take pride in listening to our clients and helping them improve health outcomes for priority populations, whether we are delivering smart technology solutions, deploying large system implementations, or using advanced analytics to inform better care decisions.”

Today, Acentra Health serves clients in all 50 states, partnering with 47 state Medicaid agencies and 25 federal agencies to improve access to care for more than 140 million beneficiaries. With 3,400 employees across the U.S. and India, the company continues to scale its impact through a combination of strategic investments in technology and workforce development, driving efficiency and cost savings.

This achievement continues a pattern of consistent growth and recognition for Acentra Health. In 2024, the company was honored with the Association for Corporate Growth National Capital Chapter's Corporate Growth Award and earned a place on the Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies list.

To view the full list of the Washington Business Journal's Largest Private Companies, click here .

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused service models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com .

