Kitron Strengthens Order Backlog With EUR 11 Million Contract For Defense Communication

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (2025-06-30) Kitron has received an order valued at EUR 11 million to produce advanced military communication products destined for the European market.

This contract award strengthens Kitron's role as an important manufacturing partner of advanced communication products for military applications," says Hans Petter Thomassen, Executive Vice President for the Nordics and North America.

Production will be carried out within Kitron's existing European manufacturing capacity.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



