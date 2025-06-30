Global Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Forecast To Reach $12.55 Billion By 2029 With 8.6% Annual Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Expected To Grow?

Showcasing robust growth, the invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics market has seen significant expansion in recent years. The market which stood at $8.3 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to $9.03 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. Factors such as an increase in breast cancer incidence, the widespread adoption of combination therapies, a rise in obesity and an aging population, the amplified use of hormone receptor testing, and growing government support for cancer research have contributed to this historical period growth.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

In the next few years, the invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics market size is expected to continue its strong growth, achieving a size of $12.55 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.6%. The advancement is attributed to rising preferences for personalized treatment approaches, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical options, an increase in approvals of biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, a growing clinical pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates, and a rising emphasis on value-based cancer care models. Key trends to watch include the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors, integration of imaging and therapy systems, the incorporation of digital health platforms in patient management, innovation in microRNA modulators, and innovation in nanoparticle drug delivery.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market?

One of the key growth drivers of the invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics market is the upswing in breast cancer incidences. Breast cancer is characterized by cells in the breast growing beyond control, creating a malignant tumor that can invade surrounding tissues or metastasize to other parts of the body. An increase in lifestyle-related factors such as obesity and physical inactivity, widely recognized for elevating the risk of developing malignant tumors in breast tissue, correlate with the increased incidence of breast cancer. Invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics play an instrumental role in breast cancer management, offering targeted and effective therapies to counter tumor growth and spread by using precision medicines, improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Share?

Companies like Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck And Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Novartis International AG, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharma Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., BeiGene Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Cipla Limited, Seagen Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. are making a significant impact in the invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics market.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market?

In terms of emerging trends, major operators in the invasive ductal carcinoma IDC therapeutics market are focusing on developing innovative therapies, such as antibody-drug conjugates, to improve targeted treatment efficacy and reduce side effects.

How Is The Global Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market Segmented?

The market can be segmented as follows:

1 By Drug Type: Targeted Therapy, Hormone Therapy

2 By Type: Hormone Receptor, Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 HER2+, Triple-Negative Breast

3 By End Use: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Others

Subsegments are:

1 By Targeted Therapy: Monoclonal Antibodies, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Poly ADP Ribose Polymerase PARP Inhibitors, Proteasome Inhibitors

2 By Hormone Therapy: Aromatase Inhibitors, Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators, Estrogen Receptor Downregulators, Luteinizing Hormone-Releasing Hormone Agonists

What Are The Leading Region In The Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Therapeutics Market?

Geographically, North America was the largest region in the invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics market in 2024. The regions analyzed in the invasive ductal carcinoma therapeutics market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

