Benson Petroleum Launches With Over 1,000 Acres Of Mineral-Rich Land To Power America's Energy Future

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company Introduces Data-Driven Oil, Gas, and Blockchain Energy Ventures Backed by Generational Wealth Vision

BOWLING GREEN , KY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Benson Petroleum, a newly launched energy exploration and development firm, is proud to announce its official debut with over 1,000 acres of mineral-rich reserves under management in southern Kentucky. The company enters the market with a mission to drive U.S. energy independence through sustainable natural gas extraction, Grade A crude oil development, and data-powered resource intelligence.Founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist William Benson, Benson Petroleum is focused on energy sovereignty, economic inclusion, and next-generation innovation through tokenized energy investments.“Benson Petroleum is more than just a company - it's a movement,” said William Benson, Founder and President.“We're transforming how energy wealth is generated and shared. With over 1,000 acres under development and blockchain integration underway, we're putting data, capital, and opportunity back in the hands of the people.”Flagship Project: The Kentucky Energy Basin InitiativeBenson Petroleum's flagship effort, The Kentucky Energy Basin Initiative, is a multi-phase energy project located in Warren and Allen Counties, Kentucky. It includes:A partnership with the Benson Jewish Ministries Foundation (a 508(c)(1)(A) nonprofit)Development of natural gas wells, crude oil rigs, and data mining infrastructure for AI-driven well optimizationDeployment of advanced geospatial analytics, seismic imaging, and real-time field data modeling to enhance production yield and environmental safetyThe initiative also sets the stage for expansion into Tennessee and Texas, with additional mineral lease negotiations already underway.Energy + Data: Launching the Benson Energy Token (BET)As part of its strategy to democratize ownership of American energy, Benson Petroleum will soon launch the Benson Energy Token (BET) - a blockchain-backed asset that offers fractional equity in real-world energy production. BET holders will have access to:Smart contract-based royalties from verified oil and gas outputsProof-of-reserve reporting backed by third-party geological auditsAccess to tokenized dividends from both energy production and surplus power used in AI and cryptocurrency data mining farmsIndustry Impact and Economic InclusionAccording to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, demand for natural gas is expected to increase by over 15% by 2030. With Kentucky's mineral deposits ranked among the most underutilized in the U.S., Benson Petroleum seeks to unlock local and national economic value by:Creating 75+ direct and indirect jobs in the next 18 monthsPartnering with local trade schools and veteran organizations for workforce trainingFacilitating community ownership via token-based investments and charitable reinvestmentsAbout Benson PetroleumBenson Petroleum is a privately held energy development and innovation company headquartered in Bowling Green, KY. The company manages over 1,000 acres of mineral rights across southern Kentucky and is actively developing domestic energy projects that integrate blockchain technology, data mining, and public-private partnerships to build long-term generational wealth.

