ZE Power Engineering Announces Leadership Promotions Across Engineering And Project Management Teams

New appointments strengthen technical excellence and delivery of infrastructure projects

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ZE Power Engineering is pleased to announce the promotion of several distinguished professionals within its project management and engineering teams. These appointments reflect the company's ongoing commitment to developing talent from within and advancing technical excellence across infrastructure projects in Canada.“These promotions highlight the strength of our internal talent and our dedication to building a leadership team that drives both technical innovation and project success,” said Andres Briseno, President, ZE Power Engineering.Priyaa Ravi - Team Lead, Project Management Office (PMO)Priyaa has been appointed Team Lead, PMO, bringing exceptional experience in coordinating complex projects and mentoring project managers. In this role, she will support the growth of ZE Power Engineering's project management team while spearheading initiatives to ensure on-time, on-budget delivery.Arvin Gill - Manager, Underground Engineering (UGE)Arvin's promotion to Manager, Underground Engineering (UGE) recognizes his technical leadership in underground infrastructure design. His contributions have significantly enhanced project quality and design consistency, particularly in dense urban environments.Faiyaz Sultan - Team Lead, Crossing DesignFaiyaz has been promoted to Lead, Crossing Design, recognizing his expertise in permitting, utility coordination, and technical analysis. His leadership ensures regulatory compliance and design excellence for critical linear infrastructure projects nationwide.Shahbaz Lamba - Team Lead, End of Life Non-Standard DesignShahbaz's promotion to Lead, Non-Standard Design reflects his key contributions to regional projects and specialized engineering solutions. In this role, Shahbaz will guide design efforts for non-standard projects, reinforcing ZE Power Engineering's focus on customized, innovative solutions for clients.These promotions represent ZE Power Engineering's commitment to technical leadership, innovation, and project delivery excellence in the infrastructure and utilities sectors.For more information about ZE Power Engineering's leadership, services, or partnership opportunities, please send an inquiry .

ZE Media

ZE Power Engineering

+1 604-304-8683

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.