Angioplasty Balloons Market Anticipated To Surpass US$3.602 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 4.91%

The angioplasty balloons market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% from US$2.885 billion in 2025 to US$3.602 billion by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence , the angioplasty balloons market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.91% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.602 billion by 2030.The global angioplasty balloons market is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in medical technology. Angioplasty balloons are used in a common procedure called percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA), which is used to widen narrowed or blocked blood vessels.According to recent studies, the rise in cardiovascular diseases and the aging population have led to an increase in the demand for angioplasty balloons. These balloons are used in the treatment of various conditions such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and renal artery stenosis. The growing prevalence of these diseases, coupled with the need for less invasive treatment options, is expected to drive the growth of the angioplasty balloons market.One of the key factors contributing to the growth of this market is the continuous advancements in medical technology. Manufacturers are constantly developing new and improved angioplasty balloons with better materials and designs to enhance their effectiveness and safety. This has led to a rise in the adoption of these devices by healthcare professionals, further boosting the market growth.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in the angioplasty balloons market due to the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about minimally invasive procedures, and the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in countries like China and India. North America is currently the largest market for angioplasty balloons, followed by Europe. However, with the rise in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives to improve access to healthcare in developing countries, the market is expected to see significant growth in these regions as well.In conclusion, the angioplasty balloons market is expected to see steady growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and advancements in medical technology. With the rise in cardiovascular diseases and the aging population, the demand for these devices is only expected to increase. Manufacturers are also investing in research and development to introduce new and improved products, further driving the market growth.Access sample report or view details: report/angioplasty-balloons-marketAs a part of the report, the major players operating in the angioplasty balloons market that have been covered are Infinity Angioplasty Balloon, Poba Medical, Boston Scientific, Philips, Concept Medical, Lepu Medical Technology Company, Terumo Interventional Systems, B. Braun, Medtronic, Conic Vascular, Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Becton, Dickinson and Compan, among others.The market analytics report segments the angioplasty balloons market as follows:.By TypeoNormal BalloonsoDrug-Eluting BalloonsoScoring BalloonsoNon-Compliant BalloonsoOthers.By ApplicationoPeripheraloCoronary.By End-User IndustryoASCsoHospitalsoCath Labs.By Geography.North AmericaoUSAoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoGermanyoUKoFranceoSpainoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoUAEoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoChinaoJapanoSouth KoreaoIndiaoIndonesiaoTaiwanoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.Infinity Angioplasty Balloon.Poba Medical.Boston Scientific.Philips.Concept Medical.Lepu Medical Technology Company.Terumo Interventional Systems.B. Braun.Medtronic.Conic Vascular.Abbott Laboratories..AngioDynamics..Becton.Dickinson and Company..BIOTRONIK..Braun Melsungen AG..Cook Medical..CordisReasons for Buying this Report:-.Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments..Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy..Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments..Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment..Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:.Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030.Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis.Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis.Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries.Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:.Global Balloon Catheters Market: report/global-balloon-catheters-market.Global Neurovascular Devices Market: report/global-neurovascular-devices-market.Global Peripheral Vascular Devices Market: report/global-peripheral-vascular-devices-market.Interventional Cardiology Market: report/global-interventional-cardiology-market.Medical Laser System Market: report/medical-laser-system-marketAbout UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

