Shriya Pilgaonkar Calls 'Mandala Murders Mol Chukana Padega' A Full-Circle Moment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming streaming show 'Mandala Murders Mol Chukana Padega', has called it a full-circle moment.

While details about her role in the show are a guarded secret, reports suggest she will be seen in a "never-seen-before avatar”, adding an intriguing layer to the gripping thriller series.

The show also stars Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, and Vaibhav Raj Gupta. It promises intense action and intricate storytelling as detectives uncover murders connected to a hidden society. The show marks Shriya's return to the YRF banner, and highlights Shriya's evolving journey and her growing prominence in the OTT space.

Speaking about her reunion with the production house that launched her Bollywood journey, Shriya expressed, "Absolutely thrilled to reunite with YRF after they launched me in 'Fan'”.

'Fan' marked her Bollywood debut, and featured Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles.

She further mentioned,“Collaborating with the incredible team of 'Mandala Murders' has been such an exciting journey. This character is unlike anything I've portrayed before, a completely different avatar, and I'm truly grateful to Adi Sir and Gopi Sir for trusting me with this role”.

This collaboration follows closely after her recent critically acclaimed show, 'Chhal Kapat: The Deception'. In this series, Shriya Pilgaonkar took on the challenging role of SP Devika Rathore, a sharp and intuitive police officer investigating an intense crime.

Last year, Shriya joined the jury panel of the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) for the Shorts category at the 2024 edition of the festival.

She said in a statement at the time,“I am honoured and thrilled to be invited as a jury member for the short film category at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. I look forward to attending the festival in LA and watching these stellar shorts by emerging South Asian filmmakers”.

“The atmosphere at film festivals is always creatively energising and deeply inspiring. I'm excited to meet and interact with diverse storytellers and performers, and to witness the incredible lineup of films at IFFLA”, she added.