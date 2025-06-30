Punjab: Drug Racket Busted In Jalandhar 13.1 Kg Heroin And 3 Luxury Cars Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Jalandhar, June 30 (IANS) The Punjab police busted a major drug racket on Monday, seizing a large cache of contraband, along with illegally procured and unlicensed guns. An accused was also arrested by the police.

The anti-narcotics drive conducted in Jalandhar, under the guidance of police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur, saw recovery of a whopping 13.1 kg of heroin, 5 illegal .32 bore pistols, 12 bullets, 3 magazines, 3 luxury vehicles and also unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 22,000.

The seizure of drugs and narcotics by the Jalandhar Police comes as continuation of similar drive undertaken, five days ago on June 25. Two accused were arrested on that day, while the third one who went into the hiding was caught on Monday.

A police officer said that Shivam Sodhi alias Shiva, son of Varinder Sodhi, resident of Lamba Pind Chowk near Simran Enclave was arrested on May 20. After his questioning, the police arrested Barinder Singh alias Babbu, son of Dwinder Singh, resident of Amar Nagar on May 22, 2025.

At that time, the police had recovered 13 kg heroin, 3 luxury cars, 2 illegal pistols (32 bore), 6 live cartridges and drug money worth Rs 22,000 from the possession of the accused.

The two accused were booked under Sections 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. They reportedly confessed to their crime during custodial interrogation.

The third accused Sukhjeet Singh alias Sukhkha, son of Lakveer Singh, resident of Bishamberpura was arrested on Monday.

On Monday, three more illegal pistols, 6 live cartridges along with 100 gm heroin were recovered.

This took the amount of contraband drugs to 13.1 kg.

According to police, Sukhjeet Singh alias Sukha has a criminal case registered against him earlier. The wider network and financial links of the accused are also being investigated.