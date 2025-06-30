Actor Suriya Tells Vishnu Manchu: Proud Of You For Creating Something That Touches So Many Hearts!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 30 (IANS) Actor Vishnu Manchu on Monday penned a note of gratitude to actor Suriya after the latter sent a bouquet and a congratulatory note for the success of 'Kannappa', saying he was proud of Vishnu Manchu for creating something that had touched so many hearts.

Taking to his X timeline, Vishnu Manchu posted a picture of the flower bouquet and the message Suriya had sent him and thanked him for both the flowers and the message.

Suriya, in his message to Vishnu, had said, "Big congratulations dear brother Vishnu on this amazing milestone! Your passion, hardwork, and faith through all the expectations have truly paid off. So proud of you for creating something that touches so many hearts. Wishing you even more success ahead."

Responding to Suriya's message, Vishnu Manchu wrote, "Big brother @Suriya_offl ! Thank you so much for the flowers and more so the message. I continue to look at your work for inspiration and today getting such a message from you is one of the biggest highlights. Love you my big brother."

Earlier in the day, Vishnu Manchu had lamented that his film was under attack from piracy. Appealing to audiences not to support piracy, Vishnu Manchu had said, "Dear movie lovers, #Kannappa is under attack from piracy. Over 30,000 illegal links have already been taken down. This is heartbreaking. Piracy is theft - plain and simple. We don't teach our children to steal. Watching pirated content is no different don't encourage it. Support cinema the right way Har Mahadev."

The film has Vishnu Manchu playing the titular role of Thinnadu(Kannappa), the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transformed into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra. Priety Mukhundan plays the female lead in the film, which has music by Stephan Devassy.

Cinematography is by US cinematographer Sheldon Chau and Siddharth. Dance choreography is by Prabhu Deva and editing by renowned editor Antony. The film has been produced by Vishnu Manchu's father and eminent actor Mohan Babu. A vast portion of the film has been shot in New Zealand on a huge budget.