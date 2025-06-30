Suruchi Singh And Saurabh Chaudhary Win 10M Pistol T4 At National Selection Trials

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, June 30 (IANS) Suruchi Inder Singh continued remarkable form this season, finishing on top of T4 10m Pistol Women event while Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary took the top spot in the men's event in the final day of the National Selection Trials 3 & 4 (Rifle & Pistol) for Group 'A' athletes being held here at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur.

=Archer had been named in an England Test squad for the first time since 2021, but the side have chosen to retain their faith in the same playing eleven that won them the series opener over India at Headingley.

Archer was called into the squad following England's thrilling five-wicket victory in the opening Test at Headingley last week. So far, he has played 13 Tests for England and picked 42 wickets at an average of 31.04.

But a recurrence of an elbow injury and stress fracture in the back meant Archer was largely sidelined from playing Tests for England after February 2021. Archer, 30, also missed England's training session on Monday due to a family emergency and will rejoin the squad on Tuesday in preparation for the second Test.

In last week's Test at Headingley, despite India having five centurions, England chased down 371 to win by five wickets and lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-0. Another win for the Ben Stokes-led side at Edgbaston will give them a chance to seal the five-match series in the third game at Lord's, starting on July 10.

England retaining their playing eleven also means seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes will also get to play a Test match at his home venue. Woakes, 36, has taken three-fers in his three Test appearances at his home venue against Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan respectively.

England playing eleven: Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), ⁠Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse, ⁠Josh Tongue, and ⁠Shoaib Bashir