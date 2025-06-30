Cowboy Clean Fuels And Mangrove Systems Announce Strategic Collaboration To Deploy Digital MRV In Groundbreaking Carbon Removal Projects

DENVER and GILLETTE, Wyo., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cowboy Clean Fuels (CCF), a leader in carbon-negative renewable natural gas (RNG), and Mangrove Systems , a pioneer in digital measurement, reporting, and verification (dMRV) solutions, have announced a strategic collaboration to deploy Digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) technology across Cowboy's commercial carbon removal and RNG operations in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

This partnership marks a pivotal step toward scaling high-integrity, verifiable carbon credits at a time when buyers and investors are demanding greater transparency and accountability in the voluntary carbon market.

Cowboy Clean Fuels, building on its recently published BiCRS+RNG methodology and completed 10-year RNG offtake agreement with Mercuria , continues to scale operations to commercial deployment. By integrating and implementing Mangrove's dMRV platform at Cowboy's first project, CCF will now be able to automate operational and environmental data collection, accelerate RNG and CDR credit issuance, and enhance the credibility of its carbon removal operations.

"This partnership sets a new bar for integrity in the carbon market," said Ryan Waddington, CEO - Cowboy Clean Fuels. "By embedding digital MRV into our operations, we can ensure that every molecule of RNG and every ton of CO2 we remove is backed by real-time, verifiable data."

Mangrove's dMRV platform provides continuous, audit-ready tracking of environmental performance aligned with standards such as ISO 14064-2 . Its key benefits include:



Accuracy & Credibility – Automated data streams reduce subjectivity and error.

Accelerated Credit Issuance – Verification timelines are shortened, accelerating credit availability.

Scalability – Seamlessly supports multi-site, high-volume project portfolios.

Data Transparency – Real-time audit trails build confidence with buyers, investors, and regulators. Future-Readiness – Aligns with evolving digital registries and compliance frameworks.

"We're thrilled to support Cowboy's mission to scale carbon-negative RNG with the transparency of today's market demands," said Evan Little, COO - Mangrove Systems. "Digital MRV turns raw operational data into verifiable, registry-ready credits - so there's confidence the climate impact is real, permanent, and transparent. "

As carbon markets mature, CCF's integration of dMRV will deliver meaningful advantages to credit purchasers and RNG offtakers with faster credit issuance cycles, verified, real-time carbon removal data, enhanced trust and reduced transaction risk, in addition to long-term alignment with compliance-grade standards.

With this collaboration, Cowboy Clean Fuels is uniquely positioned to offer high-quality, digitally verified carbon credits and low-carbon fuels at scale, backed by the tools and infrastructure that define the future of carbon markets.

About Cowboy Clean Fuels

Cowboy Clean Fuels is an advanced climate tech company leveraging coal bed methane infrastructure to produce carbon-negative Renewable Natural Gas and permanently sequester atmospheric CO2. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.

About Mangrove Systems

Mangrove Systems provides the leading digital measurement, reporting, and verification (digital MRV) solution for carbon dioxide removal (CDR), carbon capture & storage (CCS) and RNG (renewable natural gas) projects, providing a digital, auditable system to support project commercialization & compliance. Mangrove Systems is trusted by many of the largest carbon projects in the world to bring trust, transparency, and integrity to carbon project operations. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Cowboy Clean Fuels

