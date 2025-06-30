Northstar Moving Launches 13Th Annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive To Help LA's Children

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Los Angeles faces another challenging year, NorthStar Moving calls on Angelenos to help feed thousands of local children this summer

Los Angeles, CA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving ® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today the launch of their 13th Annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive.

Los Angeles County continues to hold a heartbreaking distinction: more children struggle with food insecurity here than in any other county in the United States. To help combat this crisis, NorthStar Moving has once again partnered with Compass Real Estate to raise critical funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank , providing children with access to nutritious meals throughout the summer.

“We see the devastating impact of food insecurity across Los Angeles County, including among children,” said President and CEO of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank Michael Flood.“The Food Bank and our partner agencies are now reaching one million people each month, and partners like NorthStar Moving help us continue this vital work.”

In California, more than 2 million children live in low-income households affected by hunger. When schools close for summer break, many children lose access to their primary source of daily nutrition. Yet, summer is also a period when donations to food banks often decline, placing additional strain on resources.

"Our LA community has faced fires, ongoing ICE raids, rising prices - and yet, Los Angeles always perseveres. We are LA Strong," said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder Laura McHolm.“The resilience of this city is rooted in how we show up for one another. Some of our neighbors are now afraid to go to work and are falling farther behind. Too many of our neighbors are being forced to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table. For less than the cost of one dinner out, you can provide 100 meals to a child who's hungry. The Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive gives us all the power to be part of the solution, quickly, directly and with real impact. LA shows up for each other. Let's show up now.”

The 13th Annual Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive is entirely virtual and will run through August 1, 2025. To make a donation today, please click HERE.

Over the past 12 years, the Let's Send Hunger Packing Food Drive has provided over 819,000 meals to children and families in need. This year, NorthStar Moving and Compass Real Estate have set a goal to cross the 1,000,000 meal mark.

Every dollar raised will directly support the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank 's mission to fight hunger and feed hope.

About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company:“A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, consistently earns five-star reviews on Yelp & Google and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach and growth including ten Best Places to Work awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading publications including The New York Times and The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving's mission is to exceed their clients' expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit and or call (800) 275-7767.





