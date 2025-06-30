Creatd Completes Purchase Of 25% Of PCG Advisory For $1.25 Million
This transaction and upcoming related ones are together part of Creatd's ongoing strategy to assemble synergistic, high-impact assets that support public companies through technology, community, and access to capital. Led by founder and CEO Jeff Ramson, PCG has consistently been at the forefront of innovation in investor relations. The firm is widely respected for combining strategic communications with a strong network and a community-focused approach.
“Jeff is a forward thinker who has built an IR platform rooted in both innovation and trust,” said Jeremy Frommer, Chairman and CEO of Creatd.“Bringing PCG into our ecosystem strengthens the foundation we are building to support emerging growth companies with modern infrastructure and scalable tools.”
Jeff Ramson, CEO of PCG Advisory, added,“For over a decade, PCG has worked to give emerging growth companies a stronger voice and smarter market strategy. Creatd shares that vision and brings the kind of forward-leaning structure that will help take our mission to the next level.”
With PCG now part of its portfolio, Creatd continues to expand its ecosystem of companies working to reshape how early-stage and growth companies operate in the public markets. This partnership reflects Creatd's commitment to empowering founders and investors through smarter systems and collaborative platforms.
About Creatd, Inc.
Creatd, Inc. focuses on investments and operations across technology, media, aviation, advertising, and consumer sectors. By leveraging its expertise in structured finance and acquisitions, Creatd identifies and nurtures opportunities within small-cap companies, driving growth and innovation across its diverse portfolio.
