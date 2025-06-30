Sezzle Unveils Smarter Shopping Tools To Meet Rising Consumer Expectations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Minneapolis, MN, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) (or) // - Sezzle , the purpose‐driven digital payment platform, today launches a suite of new features to help consumers navigate increasing financial pressure. With record-low consumer confidence - the Conference Board's index recently plunged to its lowest level since May 2020 amid fears of tariffs and recession - the current climate makes budgeting tools more essential than ever.

By combining product discovery with personalized deal surfacing and a faster checkout flow, Sezzle is building a shopping experience that feels intuitive from start to finish. Sezzle's price comparison tool in particular, is helping shoppers identify the best deals with minimal effort: 49% of users who were shown multiple store options said they saved $5 or more by selecting the lowest-priced option. This reflects a growing appetite for built-in savings features - and signals Sezzle's ability to deliver not just payment flexibility, but everyday value.

New Tools to Meet Consumers Where They Are

Sezzle's latest features are focused on making the entire user experience smoother, from the moment shoppers open the app to the final tap at checkout:



Sezzle Balance : Simplifying the repayment process for consumers with a pre-loadable digital wallet. Since launch, shoppers have loaded over $65 million into Sezzle Balance-demonstrating strong adoption and trust in the tool's convenience and flexibility.

Express Checkout (beta): A streamlined flow that reduces friction for returning shoppers, helping merchants improve conversion rates and speed up the path to purchase. Browser Extension (beta): Once installed, this new tool will automatically prompt shoppers to earn Sezzle Spend and save with available coupons - making it effortless to save while they shop.

Smarter Shopping, Built Right Into the Sezzle App

Sezzle has continued to enhance the in-app experience by adding features that simplify discovery and surface the best deals while bringing more ease to the way users shop:



Products Tab: Helps users discover trending items and curated picks, complete with price comparison so users can shop confidently. Wishlist: Shoppers can now save their favorite products directly within the app, making it easier to keep track of desired items and revisit when ready.

Real Results: More Savings, More Engagement

A recent Sezzle user survey highlights the ongoing impact of Sezzle's savings-focused tools introduced last quarter - including price comparison, auto-couponing, and price drop alerts. The findings reveal that these features are resonating with users and driving measurable value across everyday purchases. Nearly one in five users (17%) said they saved over $50 on their most recent purchase using Sezzle and its tools. Additionally, 43% of users reported saving at least $5, underscoring how everyday purchases can add up to meaningful wins.

“When shoppers see real savings, they come back - it's that simple,” said Charlie Youakim , Sezzle Chairman and CEO.“That's why we're focused on delivering value at every touchpoint, whether it's through smarter discovery, seamless checkout, or transparent pricing. The more we help consumers feel in control and save money, the more they trust and choose Sezzle as their go-to way to shop.”

Looking Ahead

As Sezzle evolves, these product innovations mark a broader push to create a more personalized, responsible, and rewarding way to shop. Additional tools are on the horizon as Sezzle lays the foundation for a smarter, more connected shopping and payments ecosystem in 2025.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services-connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence.

