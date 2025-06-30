Recycling Equipment Market To USD 48.07 Billion By 2032, Owing To Rising Environmental Awareness And Advanced Recycling Technologies Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As the world increasingly moves towards a circular economy, the recycling equipment market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing focus on sustainability, the rising government regulations on waste management, and the development of significant technology that contributes to greater efficiency in material recovery and processing. Austin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Recycling Equipment Market was estimated at USD 29.46 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 48.07 billion by 2032, with a growing CAGR of 5.59% over the forecast period 2024-2032. The recycling equipment industry is growing at an astonishing rate, fueled by the international emphasis on greater ecological concerns and the requirement for more effective waste management. More industries and governments are adopting eco-friendly waste processing methods to minimize landfill dependency. New technology has improved the efficiency and capability of recycling equipment so that a greater variety of waste streams can now be processed with more efficient machines. All these factors put together are driving the increasing adoption of recycling machinery globally. The U.S. Recycling Equipment Market is projected to experience steady growth from USD 17.55 billion in 2023 to USD 38.49 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 9.12%. This growth is indicative of the rising demand for recycling solutions due to environmental consciousness, sustainability practices, and advancements in recycling technologies. Over the next ten years, this market will continue to grow massively as the U.S. invests billions, potentially trillions of dollars, into green energy solutions.

Baler Presses Lead with Over 32% Market Share in Recycling Equipment

Plastic Recycling Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Application Amid Rising Environmental Concerns

By Equipment: Baler presses held a dominant market share of over 32% in 2023 in the recycling equipment sector. They are deemed important because they're efficient in making bales out of recyclables, including paper, plastics, and metals. By compressing, the handling, transport, and storage become much easier, which lowers the logistics costs and makes recycling more efficient. Baler presses are commonly utilized in recycling facilities across the globe, owing to their versatility and efficiency in processing a variety of recyclable materials, thus driving the high demand and growth of the global baler press market. With the global push for recycling becoming more robust by the day, the baler press will remain at the forefront of reliable machinery.

By Application: The plastic segment dominated the recycling equipment market in 2023 with over 34% market share. The increase is primarily due to the growing awareness of plastic waste, its impact on the environment, and its danger to human health. To minimize the use of landfills and environmental damage caused by plastic waste, governments and industries are giving stress on recycling v plastic waste. Adoption of such specialized recycling equipment to treat a diverse range of plastics has increased. Advancements in recycling technologies and implementation of stringent regulations are propelling plastic waste recycling, resulting in it being the largest application segment of the recycling equipment market.

Asia-Pacific Dominates Recycling Equipment Market with Over 40% Share , North America Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region Driven by Sustainability and Innovation

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the recycling equipment market with a significant share exceeding 40% in 2023. Rapid development of industries and urban areas, with growing consciousness of environmental sustainability, enabled this leadership. However, China is the biggest market holder in the region. This is driven by stringent government regulations imposed on waste disposal and recycling, compelling industries to implement efficient recycling technologies. And when coupled with the flourishing manufacturing sector found within China itself, which produces copious waste byproducts that need reprocessing, the region has rapidly become an epicentre of recycling market expansion.

North America is the fastest-growing market for recycling equipment, due to increasing investments in recycling infrastructure and a growing focus on sustainable waste management practices. Mexico is expected to expand the most of all the countries in the region. In both the public and private sectors, regulatory requirements related to sustainability and the reduction of landfill usage are driving agile market growth. Governments and industry are increasingly viewing advanced recycling as necessary to provide regulatory-compliant and environmentally sustainable recovery at greater efficiency. This push is included in a greater transition to circular economy systems that promote the recovery of materials and waste reduction. Booming numbers in recycling markets across the region drive North America to immense basics and sustainable goals as a market contributor to sustainable innovation.





