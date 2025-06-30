U.S. Dietary Supplements For Inflammation Market Expected To Generate $32,856.9 Million By 2027, At A CAGR Of 11.7%

U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market AMR

Increase in demand for anti-inflammatory ingredients among dietary supplement manufacturers and Increase in demand for anti-inflammatory ingredients.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market Size was valued at $19,046.1 in 2022 and is estimated to reach $32,856.9 by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023-2027.The growing awareness of the benefits of vitamin and dietary supplements is expected to significantly drive the growth of the U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation Market. According to the National Library of Medicine, over 65% of U.S. adults used dietary supplements in 2019. This widespread adoption, combined with increasing public understanding of the anti-inflammatory benefits of certain ingredients, is contributing to the expansion of this market segment.Download Sample Report:Rising healthcare costs in the U.S. have further motivated individuals to adopt preventive health measures and focus on self-care. As noted in an article by the National Library of Medicine, healthcare expenditure is closely tied to macroeconomic conditions-higher national income levels allow for greater tax revenue, which often translates to increased public healthcare funding. In this context, consumers are seeking cost-effective, preventive health strategies, including nutritional supplementation.According to a 2023 report by Glanbia plc, U.S. consumers are particularly interested in supplements that support brain function, emotional well-being, eye health, and sleep quality. This demand is prompting manufacturers to invest in clearer, more informative labeling and to emphasize the functional ingredients in their products. Key nutrients such as lutein, zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, vitamin D, and magnesium have been highlighted by the National Institutes of Health (2023) for their potential to reduce inflammation and support overall health.Buy This Research Report:In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in concerns related to immune health, mental wellness, and stress management, consumers are increasingly turning to natural and plant-based anti-inflammatory supplements. A report by Natural Products Insider (2018) notes that interest in inflammation management has been steadily growing, particularly for herbal and food-based supplements.Consumer interest in inflammation control has significantly increased, with data from the Natural Marketing Institute (2018) showing that more than 30% of Americans were highly interested in inflammation-related supplements in 2017, up from just 19% in 2009. This upward trend is expected to continue over the coming years. As a result, manufacturers are placing a strong emphasis on product innovation and new launches to meet the growing demand for supplements aimed at preventing and managing inflammation in the U.S. market.For Purchase Enquiry:The market is bifurcated into several segments based on category, benefit, and format. By category, it is segmented into vitamins, mineral, herb & botanical, sport nutrition, omega 3, and others. By benefit, the market is segmented into gut/digestive health, general health, metabolic health, heart health, immunity, muscle health, bone health, brain health, joint health, stress management, eye health, and others. By format, the market is bifurcated into liquid, powder, gummies, softgels, tablet, capsule, and others.The companies that are profiled in the U.S. Dietary Supplements for Inflammation industry study are The Clorox Company, Sanofi, Reckitt, Church and Dwight, Unilever plc, Herbalife, P&G, Nestle S.A., Amway, Bayer AG, Donane SA, NatureCity, LLC, Bondi Morning, Pharmavite LLC (Nature Made), and AgeImmune.Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:U.S. and Australia Egg Protein Market:U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market:U.S. & Japan Collagen Supplements Market:

