Iron Chelation Therapy Market Report 2025 Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion, Growth & Competitive Advantage

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Global Iron Chelation Therapy Market Expected To Grow?

In recent years, the iron chelation therapy market has witnessed a robust growth. The rising trend can be traced from $2.51 billion in 2024 escalating to $2.68 billion in 2025, reaching a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.8%. The growth in the historical period is attributed to multiple factors - the rising demand for safer iron removal therapies, higher global blood transfusion rates, a surge in chronic anemia cases due to genetic disorders, increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and growing clinical research in iron chelation treatment options.

What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

Looking into the next few years, the iron chelation therapy market is expected to experience further strong growth. The market is projected to reach approximately $3.46 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as increased adoption of oral chelation drugs, rising investment in rare disease research, expanded consideration of personalized medicine, increased regulatory approvals for new therapies, and expanding access to healthcare in developing regions. This upward trend is also expected to be influenced by key advancements in oral chelation drug formulations, development of combination therapy approaches, innovation in targeted drug delivery systems, advanced diagnostic tools for iron overload detection, and the emergence of patient-centric treatment models.

What Is Driving The Growth Of The Iron Chelation Therapy Market?

What is driving the growth of the iron chelation therapy market? A significant factor is the expected increase in blood transfusions. Blood transfusion involves donating blood to a patient, either to replenish their blood volume or to treat certain health conditions such as anemia or blood loss. The appeal of iron chelation therapy in this scenario lies in its ability to remove excessive iron which builds up in the body due to frequent blood transfusions. Particularly in the USA, where, as per the American Red Cross, an estimated 16 million blood components are transfused each year. Therefore, increasing instances of blood transfusion are driving the growth of the iron chelation therapy market.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Iron Chelation Therapy Market Share?

Prominent companies in the iron chelation therapy market include Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Cipla Ltd., and others. These key industry players are driving the growth of the market, while simultaneously innovating for the betterment of treatment delivery and patient recovery.

What Are The Key Trends Of The Iron Chelation Therapy Market?

Innovations that enhance treatment efficacy, reduce side effects, and increase patient adherence are now a core intensive of key industry players. An excellent example of this commitment to innovation is Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., an Italy-based pharmaceutical company, which received approval in March 2023 for its FERRIPROX MR, a twice-daily extended-release iron chelator, from Health Canada.

How Is The Global Iron Chelation Therapy Market Segmented?

The market analysis of the iron chelation therapy sector reveals interesting segmentation –

1 By Type: Deferasirox, Deferoxamine, Deferiprone

2 By Route Of Administration: Oral Chelators, Parenteral Chelators, Intravenous Administration, Subcutaneous Delivery

3 By Indication: Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease, Myelodysplastic Syndromes MDS, Non-Transfusion-Dependent Thalassemia NTDT

4 By Patient Demographics: Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients, Elderly Patients, Gender-Specific Male, Female

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End-User

Subsegments:

1 Deferasirox: Dispersible Tablets DT, Film-Coated Tablets FCT, Oral Suspension

2 Deferoxamine: Injectable Solution, Subcutaneous Infusion, Intramuscular Injection, Intravenous Infusion

3 Deferiprone: Oral Solution, Oral Tablets, Modified-Release Tablets

What Are The Leading Region In The Iron Chelation Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America had the largest share in the iron chelation therapy market. However, during the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is pegged to be the fastest-growing region. The detailed report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

