Interior Doors Market To Reach $93.1 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.9% From 2021

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Interior Doors Market Expected to Reach $93.1 Billion by 2030-Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Interior Doors Market ," The interior doors market size was valued at $55.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $93.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030.Commonly observed types of interior doors are panel door, bypass door, bifold door, pocket door, and others. Among these, the panel sub-segment accounted for the largest interior doors market share in 2020, owing to its space saving ability. Further, the swinging type doors under the mechanism segment noticed a higher demand, due to easy maintenance. Furthermore, under the material type, the wooden interior doors registered a higher number of sales as compared to doors made of other materials. In addition, the market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization. However, high installation cost of interior doors restraints the growth of the market.Download PDF Sample Copy@In 2021, Asia-Pacific dominated the global interior doors market, in terms of revenue. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific has grown with high CAGR, owing to growth in use of interior doors, owing to increased investments on the residential housing by private as well as public sector.The advancements in door design and manufacturing technologies have significantly increased the variety of interior doors available in the market. In addition, development of computer-based technology has enabled the homeowners to choose perfect interior doors from the comfort of their homes. Also, advancements in the fiber glass technology have made the doors lighter as well as more durable. These factors positively influence the interior doors market growth.Furthermore, on the basis of end user, the residential segment is anticipated to witness growth rapidly during the forecast period, owing to launch of many affordable housing schemes across many countries worldwide.For instance, in August 2019, Masonite International Corporation, a leading global designer, manufacturer, marketer and distributor of interior and exterior doors, announced the filing of patent of a technology that can integrate power and internet connectivity into residential doors. This is expected to enable the doors to have lifestyle and security functionality.Enquire Before Buying@However, during the pandemic lockdown, various manufacturers in the interior doors market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. This break directly impacted sales of interior doors manufacturing companies. In addition, disruption in the supply chain of raw materials has negatively influenced the growth of the market. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of interior doors companies.Key companies profiled in the interior doors market forecast include Artisan Hardware, Bayer Built Woodworks Inc., Concept SGA Inc., Contractors Wardrobe, Inc., Hume Doors & Timber Pty Ltd, JB Kind, Ltd, Jeld-Wen Holdings Inc., Marvin Windows and Doors, Masonite International Corporation and Rustica Hardware.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYThe report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging interior doors market trends and dynamics.Depending on type, the panel doors dominated the interior doors market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.By end user, residential segment registered highest revenue in 2021.Asia-Pacific is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.The key players within the interior doors market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive outlook of the interior doors industry.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.In-depth interior doors market analysisUpdate On Demand@

