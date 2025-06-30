Celebrate Fried Chicken Day with Dave’s Hot Chicken - Free slusher with every order.

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- teamlewis) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – July 6, 2025 – International Fried Chicken Day is back and it’s bringing the heat! There’s no better place to celebrate than Dave’s Hot Chicken, the LA-born, Nashville-style legend famous for bold flavor and fiery spice. On July 6th and 7th, Dave’s is turning up the flavor in true signature style — with every order, guests will receive a free Slusher to chill things down while the chicken turns up the heat.

With each order purchased on Fried Chicken Day, guests will receive a free Slusher, the perfect way to cool off while turning up the spice. The vibrant lineup includes eye-catching and fun flavor choices like blue raspberry lemonade, strawberry, watermelon, and orange blends, all packed with juicy taste and served freezing cold to balance out every fiery bite.
Whether guests are ordering chicken mild or daring to go all the way to Reaper™, the Slusher flavors are made to beat the heat with a punch of flavor and a blast of chill.

The flavor fest doesn’t stop there; Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to bring the heat with its legendary lineup, designed to satisfy every craving and suit any crowd. The Hot Box comes in three irresistible options: 10 large tenders, 10 mouthwatering sliders, or 40 of Dave’s famous bites. Each is crafted with care and offered in a full range of spice levels, from ‘No Spice’ to the blazing ‘Reaper™,’ so intense it requires a waiver for those bold enough to face it.
Available across all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, this two-day-only offer is your chance to go big on flavor and cool down while you’re at it.

