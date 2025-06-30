MP Govt Approves Rs 12.16 Crore For 2Nd Phase Of 'Ambedkar Dham' In Gwalior

MENAFN - IANS) Gwalior, June 30 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 12 crore for the second phase of construction of a memorial of B.R. Ambedkar in Gwalior, party sources told IANS on Monday.

The memorial -- 'Ambedkar Dham' is being established as a grand centre for education, inspiration, and social unity in Jaurasi village under Dabra tehsil of Gwalior district.

The facilities being constructed at Ambedkar Dham include a digital library, museum, auditorium, and conference hall along with huge size library, according to an earlier statement by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The first phase of construction, for which the state government had allocated Rs 8 crore, is underway.

The second memorial of Ambedkar is being established in Madhya Pradesh, the first one was established at his birthplace Mhow in Indore.

A recommendation for allocation of Rs 12 crore for the second phase of construction work was made by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in November last year.

In his letter to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (on November 26, 2024), Union Minister Scindia had mentioned that due to delay in allocation of fund, the second phase of construction of Ambedkar's memorial was affected.

A notification issued on June 28 available with IANS, revealed that the state government has allocated a total of Rs 12,16,46,000 for the second phase construction work of 'Ambedkar Dham'.

During his visit to Gwalior on June 28, CM Yadav had held an inspection and announced that the second phase construction work will start by the first week of July.

During his inspection visit, the Chief Minister highlighted that both the Central and state governments continue to honour the legacy of Ambedkar.

A grand memorial has already been established at Mhow, where an annual Ambedkar Kumbh is organised on his birth anniversary.

During his visit at the memorial's construction site, CM Yadav had alleged that when Ambedkar's mortal remains were transported to Mumbai's Chaitya Bhoomi, his wife had paid the entire expenses.

"Congress didn't give a portion of land in New Delhi to perform the last rites of Ambedkar, and when his mortal remains were flown to Mumbai, the Congress government took air expenses from his wife. This is what the Congress did with Ambedkar," the Chief Minister said.

This development is taking place amid the Congress and BJP engaged in a political war of words over the installation of Ambedkar's statue at the premises of the Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.