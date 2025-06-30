No Archer As England Name Unchanged Playing Eleven For Second Test At Edgbaston

MENAFN - IANS) Birmingham, June 30 (IANS) Jofra Archer's wait for a comeback into Test cricket has been extended as England have decided to field an unchanged playing eleven for the second Test against India, starting at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Archer had been named in an England Test squad for the first time since 2021, but the side have chosen to retain their faith in the same playing eleven that won them the series opener over India at Headingley.

Archer was called into the squad following England's thrilling five-wicket victory in the opening Test at Headingley last week. So far, he has played 13 Tests for England and picked 42 wickets at an average of 31.04.

But a recurrence of an elbow injury and stress fracture in the back meant Archer was largely sidelined from playing Tests for England after February 2021. Archer, 30, also missed England's training session on Monday due to a family emergency and will rejoin the squad on Tuesday in preparation for the second Test.

In last week's Test at HeadingleyEngland chased down 371 to win by five wickets, despite India having five centurions, and lead the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series 1-0. Another win for the Ben Stokes-led side at Edgbaston will give them a chance to seal the five-match series in the third game at Lord's, starting on July 10.

England retaining their playing eleven also means seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes will also get to play a Test match at his home venue. Woakes, 36, has a stellar record in his three Test appearances at his home venue against Australia, West Indies, and Pakistan respectively.

England playing eleven: - Zak Crawley, ⁠Ben Duckett, ⁠Ollie Pope, ⁠Joe Root, ⁠Harry Brook, ⁠Ben Stokes (captain), ⁠Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), ⁠Chris Woakes, ⁠Brydon Carse, ⁠Josh Tongue, and ⁠Shoaib Bashir