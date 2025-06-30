United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees (UNHCR) Applauds Mali's Adoption Of Landmark Law To Protect Stateless People
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the recent adoption of Mali's groundbreaking legislation to protect the rights of stateless people and resolve their plight.
The law builds on Mali's accession to the 1954 and 1961 Statelessness Conventions in 2016. Comprising 28 articles, it provides a definition of a stateless person, outlines their rights and duties, and provides long-term solutions. It applies to stateless migrants and those born in Mali, guaranteeing rights to health care, education, employment, housing and justice on an equal basis with Malians. The law also protects stateless people from penalties for not having legal documents, prohibits their expulsion (with certain exceptions), and offers a path to Malian nationality or having Malian nationality confirmed.
In Mali, a considerable number of undocumented residents, individuals belonging to nomadic groups, long-term refugees and those in remote border villages are at risk of statelessness or are of undetermined nationality. These communities often struggle to access civil registration and prove their nationality. Since 2017, supported by UNHCR, Mali has taken action to address these issues. Nearly 2,400 individuals at risk of statelessness have been naturalized, and over 30,000 have received birth certificates and other civil documents. Awareness campaigns and partnerships have also helped improve understanding and access to legal identity, even in hard-to-reach areas.
“The adoption of this law is a major step forward in the protection of human rights in Mali and a clear demonstration of the Government's commitment to end statelessness. It is a beacon of hope for thousands of vulnerable individuals,” said Georges Patrick Menze, acting UNHCR Representative in Mali.“We are proud of our partnership with the Government of Mali and will continue supporting its efforts to ensure that everyone has the right to a nationality”.
UNHCR remains committed to actively supporting the Government with the effective implementation of the new law and sustaining progress in addressing statelessness, and emphasizes the importance of continued support from international partners and donors.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Currency Goes Mobile-First With Brand-New App Available In Over 100 Countries
- The 1St Web3.0 All-Community Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony Opens, With Super Junior-D&E, Sandara Park Etc. Set To Appear On August 2
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
CommentsNo comment