Galgotias University Students Bring Playtime to Life with AR App ToyVista


2025-06-30 09:29:03
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Two B.Tech CSE students from Galgotias University - Madhav Sharma and Ansh Kalra loved the magic of play – ended up redefining the experience of toy shopping. Driven by the passion to enhance the process of shopping and make it more engaging and enjoyable for both parents and children, came up with a unique idea of toy selection - ToyVista.
A Breakthrough Idea, Brought to Life
Madhav and Ansh learned to harness Apple’s powerful ARKit and RealityKit frameworks during their time at Galgotias University’s iOS Development Center. With enriching guidance and support from industry experts and mentors, they developed an app that lets users see realistic 3D models of toys in their homes before making a purchase. Do you want to know if a toy would go well with a favourite teddy bear or fit on the bookshelf? You may see it in real time on ToyVista.
Immersive Shopping with a Personal Touch
In addition to their creative instincts, the two tech-savvy founders of ToyVista envisioned the app as a fresh, engaging toy store experience — one that was as fun as it was functional. Every feature was thoughtfully tested with real families, ensuring the app met the needs of both children and parents. The result? A playful and intuitive interface that transforms toy shopping into a shared journey of discovery, making the app feel less like technology and more like magic. This vision is perfectly aligned with the mission of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, who champions student innovation and encourages solutions that make a tangible, positive impact on society.
A Launch That Sparked a Startup
ToyVista was developed entirely at Galgotias’ iOS Development Center in order to transform the ecommerce into an immersive experience. The app is deployed under Lunisight Techno Pvt. Ltd., a startup incorporated by the student developers themselves. In addition to their achievements, they saw ToyVista as a model for other students who aspire to develop significant goods at the nexus of creativity and imagination.
ToyVista serves as a powerful reminder that, with the right ecosystem of learning and support, even a college project can evolve into a product that delights real-world users. This achievement perfectly reflects Dr Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University mission of empowering students to innovate fearlessly and create solutions that make a meaningful impact on society.

