Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Erdoğan Highlights Türkiye’s Economic Progress

Erdoğan Highlights Türkiye’s Economic Progress


2025-06-30 09:21:57
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Monday that the year 2024 represented a period of major accomplishments for Türkiye.

During his address at an event hosted by the Turkish Exporters Association (TIM), he pointed to the previous year’s export figures as a testament to the country’s performance.

A statement released by TIM listed the leading 10 exporting companies for 2024, which included major automotive manufacturers and industrial firms: Ford, Toyota, Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri, Kibar Dis Ticaret, Star Rafineri, TGS Dis Ticaret, Oyak-Renault, Vestel, Arcelik, and Baykar.

President Erdogan highlighted that the Turkish economy expanded by 3.2 percent during 2024, attributing the progress to a development agenda emphasizing capital investment, job creation, manufacturing, and overseas trade.

He expressed optimism that this momentum would be sustained throughout 2025.

Reflecting on recent figures, Erdogan mentioned that Türkiye’s economy grew by 2 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period the year before, marking the 19th straight quarter of continuous economic expansion.

He expressed appreciation for the country’s medium-term economic plan, crediting it with bolstering Türkiye’s structural endurance by decreasing dependency on foreign resources and mitigating economic weaknesses.

Despite several disturbances over the past three months, Erdogan emphasized that the program held firm, proving its durability and reinforcing trust in the country’s economic framework.

Additionally, he pointed out that Türkiye’s foreign currency reserves have started to increase again since early May.

Erdogan also remarked that Türkiye’s risk premium is in decline, while public trust in the national currency, the Turkish lira, continues to grow.

MENAFN30062025000045017167ID1109741776

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search