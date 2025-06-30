The Miami Takeover In Collaboration With The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Will Celebrate 50 Years Of Go-Go Music And Black Art Next Month At The Art Of Go-Go Culture Fest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Sponsored by PURE Performance Water , delivering premium natural spring water powered with essential antioxidants and key nutrients, this year's Art of Go-Go Culture Fest will bring together music lovers for an immersive fusion of go-go music, dance, culture, and interactive art installations from the likes of Miami's very own visual artists, Marcus Blake , Rod Royal , and Demont Pinder . "We're celebrating 50 years of go-go music as well as creative Black art. Go-go music has evolved so much as Washington, D.C.'s official musical soundtrack with a headliner like the Junkyard Band, it will be a must-see concert," said Wylie Kynard, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover, LLC.

Thousands of Washington D.C. natives will descend onto Miami Beach for The Miami Takeover's four-day festival celebration featuring eight exhilarating events. "From an HBCU celebration during the Miami Nights All-White Attire party at The Urban on July 25th, to hosting several pool parties , a beach clean-up , comedy show and a children's teeth cleaning & educational charity event in partnership with Colgate and the Miami Beach Police Athletic League, we have something for everyone. We're excited to merge the Caribbean soul of Miami with Washington D.C.'s go-go crank to deliver a fantastic concert and festival," said Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.

In addition to the musical lineup, an expansive art exhibit will be on display throughout the Bandshell, featuring captivating art work that was recently debuted in Spain at The Expo Metro Barcelona Spain Art Exhibition . "More than 35 unique pieces of art from Black local South Florida artists will be on display with live, interactive paintings going on," said Brigitte "Bibi" Andrade, founder of Bibi ART Media, Inc.

ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVER (MTO)

The Miami Takeover. is an event production and travel company based in Washington D.C. known for hosting energizing Black cultural, travel and entertainment events across the U.S. The company's mission is to deliver one united and authentic sound and experience backed by the rich culture of Chocolate City. To learn more about this year's 17th Annual Miami Takeover weekend (July 24 - 28th, 2025) exclusive hotel travel packages and event tickets, please visit and follow the brand on Instagram and Tik-Tok @Themiamitakeover and Facebook . Please email [email protected] for media pass requests.

