The Miami Takeover In Collaboration With The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau Will Celebrate 50 Years Of Go-Go Music And Black Art Next Month At The Art Of Go-Go Culture Fest
Thousands of Washington D.C. natives will descend onto Miami Beach for The Miami Takeover's four-day festival celebration featuring eight exhilarating events. "From an HBCU celebration during the Miami Nights All-White Attire party at The Urban on July 25th, to hosting several pool parties , a beach clean-up , comedy show and a children's teeth cleaning & educational charity event in partnership with Colgate and the Miami Beach Police Athletic League, we have something for everyone. We're excited to merge the Caribbean soul of Miami with Washington D.C.'s go-go crank to deliver a fantastic concert and festival," said Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.
In addition to the musical lineup, an expansive art exhibit will be on display throughout the Bandshell, featuring captivating art work that was recently debuted in Spain at The Expo Metro Barcelona Spain Art Exhibition . "More than 35 unique pieces of art from Black local South Florida artists will be on display with live, interactive paintings going on," said Brigitte "Bibi" Andrade, founder of Bibi ART Media, Inc.
ABOUT THE MIAMI TAKEOVER (MTO)
The Miami Takeover. is an event production and travel company based in Washington D.C. known for hosting energizing Black cultural, travel and entertainment events across the U.S. The company's mission is to deliver one united and authentic sound and experience backed by the rich culture of Chocolate City. To learn more about this year's 17th Annual Miami Takeover weekend (July 24 - 28th, 2025) exclusive hotel travel packages and event tickets, please visit and follow the brand on Instagram and Tik-Tok @Themiamitakeover and Facebook . Please email [email protected] for media pass requests.
