Well-Respected NYC Surgeon, Dr. Mark Zoland Presented At The PHATS/SPHEM 2025 Hockey Summit In Orlando, Florida

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Dr. Mark Zoland's session focused on innovative techniques in diagnosing and surgically managing core muscle injuries in elite hockey players, with insights applicable to all levels of athletic performance. Dr. Zoland's invitation to speak among the industry's top sports medicine professionals reflects his national reputation as one of the most trusted surgeons for core muscle injuries, athletic pubalgia, and hernia surgery in elite athletes. His unique surgical approach and comprehensive post-operative protocols have made him a go-to resource for professional athletes from the NHL, NFL, MLB, MLS, and Olympic sports.

Dr. Zoland leads Core Surgical, a top surgical practice located in Midtown Manhattan, specializing in the diagnosis and surgical treatment of sports hernias, core muscle injuries, and all types of abdominal wall hernias. The practice is known for providing:



Minimally invasive hernia repair with accelerated recovery timelines

Comprehensive care for athletes, from diagnosis to surgery to return-to-play

Advanced treatment of athletic pubalgia, inguinal disruption, and chronic groin pain Patient-first care designed for professional, collegiate, and recreational athletes

With a strong referral base from team physicians, physical therapists, and sports medicine clinics nationwide, Dr. Zoland is considered a leading voice in sports-related groin and core injuries . Core Surgical offers consultations and personalized surgical plans that prioritize early mobility and high-performance recovery, allowing athletes to return to training and competition with confidence.

"Participating in PHATS/SPHEM gives me the opportunity to collaborate with the top minds in hockey medicine. It was such an honor to share my expertise," said Dr. Mark Zoland

More about Dr. Mark Zoland and Core Surgical:

Dr. Mark Zoland and Dr. Joseph Iraci lead the team of pelvic and groin medical professionals at their advanced surgical center in New York City. At Core Surgical, the mission is to provide the highest level of personalized care to patients. As a group of board-certified surgeons, the team can diagnose and care for many issues, using minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery, conventional hernia surgery, sports hernia surgery, and abdominal surgery. They utilize innovative techniques and medical technology to achieve the best results, treating high-level professional athletes in the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and NHL. Core Surgical is located at 133 E 58th Street, Suite 703 in New York, NY. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Mark Zoland or for more information about Core Surgical, please visit or call (212) 628-8771.

Media Contact

Dr. Mark Zoland, Core Surgical

(212) 628-8771



SOURCE Core Surgical