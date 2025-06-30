Lockton Names Sarah Downey As U.S. Professional And Executive Risk Leader

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As U.S. Professional and Executive Risk Leader, Downey will oversee the team responsible for broking, risk advisory, and claims support across all major financial and professional insurance lines. She will also spearhead strategic growth initiatives to further strengthen Lockton's Professional and Executive Risk practices worldwide.

"Sarah is one of the most forward-thinking and accomplished professionals in our industry," Beresheim said. "Since joining Lockton, she has consistently advanced our practices and led initiatives that are shaping the future of insurance. I'm thrilled to see her step into this new role and excited for the continued value she will bring to our clients."

Downey brings to her new role over two decades of experience as both an attorney and insurance broker, with deep expertise in financial lines coverage. Most recently, she served as Lockton's Head of Operations for Professional and Executive Risk and as Blockchain Advisory Leader. In this dual role, she expanded the practice, enhanced operational excellence across key industry and product verticals, and launched a pioneering team focused on digital assets and blockchain companies. Under her leadership, Lockton's Emerging Asset Protection team (LEAP) successfully placed coverage for numerous blockchain platforms. A recognized thought leader, Downey frequently speaks on industry panels and with lawmakers about the evolving digital asset landscape.

Previously, Downey served as Lockton's U.S. Claims Leader, where she developed and executed the firm's national strategy for complex claims involving D&O and other financial and professional lines. She is a founding member of the Association for Women in Crypto and a member of the Professional Liability Underwriting Society.

"As our clients continue to navigate an increasingly complex risk landscape, we remain committed to putting leaders in place to guide our teams and deliver exceptional results for our clients," said Tim Ryan, Lockton's U.S. President. "Sarah has a deep understanding of the needs of our Associates, clients, and carrier partners. I am confident that her leadership will bring tremendous value to Lockton and the organizations we serve."

Lockton Professional and Executive Risk serves clients across a range of industries, delivering global insurance broking, risk advisory, and claims support for all major financial and professional insurance lines. Areas of expertise include directors and officers liability, general partnership liability, errors and omissions/professional indemnity, employment practices liability, fidelity/crime, fiduciary liability, and insurance solutions for digital assets.

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 13,000+ Associates doing business in more than 155+ countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

