BREAKOUTS MEET BREAKTHROUGH WITH KIEHL's NEW GENTLY EFFECTIVE ACNE-TREATING CLEANSING PASTE

A non-drying cleansing paste that helps treat acne blemishes and prevents new breakouts, while cleansing the skin. For boosted efficacy, this triple-use product can also be applied as an overnight spot treatment or 10-minute face mask. Users noted1.



100% saw clearer skin in 4 weeks

-49% inflammatory acne count in 7 days 4 types of acne addressed in 3 days (papules, pustules, whiteheads and blackheads)

Ingredient Technology:



2% Salicylic Acid: A beta-hydroxy acid that helps to refine skin texture and reduce acne.

Kaolin Clay & Charcoal: Helps to cleanse the skin while absorbing excess oil Cica Centella and Glycerin: Helps maintain skin's moisture barrier to reduce dryness.

1based on expert grading of pimples, whiteheads and blackhead count.

For optimal results and efficacy, complete your Truly Targeted routine by pairing the Gently Effective Acne-Treating Cleansing Paste with the Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution.

Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution:

This invisible liquid patch helps to rapidly clear pimples and whiteheads while simultaneously preventing new blemishes from forming and helping protect against external aggressors. The formula acts as a spot treatment that creates a breathable seal and successfully reduces2:



Pimple color in 2 hours

Pimple size in 24 hours Appearance of post-blemish marks in 4 weeks

Our Formula Ingredient Technology:



2% Salicylic Acid: a medicated acne treatment that helps to refine skin texture and reduce blemishes.

4% Niacinamide: Helps to fade post-mark discoloration 0.2% Licorice Root: Helps soothe and calm look of redness and irritation

2 based on expert grading in a clinical study

The Truly Targeted Acne-Clearing Solution can be used as a last step in the skin routine, as the invisible formula layers seamlessly under SPF and makeup.

About Kiehl's Since 1851

Kiehl's Since 1851, a L'Oréal USA brand, was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York's East Village neighborhood over 165 years ago. The brand's unique and extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations. Over the years, longtime customer favorite formulations such as Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Musk Oil, and new formulations such as Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream, Ultra Facial Overnight Rehydrating Mask, and Dermatologist Solutions have been created with uniquely efficacious, natural ingredients and the education and knowledge culled from generations of rigorous testing, research, and requests from customers.

